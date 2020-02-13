Log in
Free Delivery Through March at Dickey's Barbecue Pit

02/13/2020 | 02:59pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is extending its free delivery offer through March, allowing guests to enjoy authentic, Texas-style barbecue in their homes or offices with no delivery fees.

“Stay in and stay warm with your family, friends and the ones you love during these cold days with free delivery,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s kicked off the new year with free delivery for all guests who ordered through dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s App and is extending the offer due to high demand.

On Sunday, February 2nd during football’s biggest day of the year, the Texas-based barbecue franchise saw their biggest day in delivery, noting an 89% increase in direct delivery sales.

To celebrate the last game of the season, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and “The Five” from Fox News sampled tailgating favorites such as fall-off-the-bone ribs and pit-smoked wings with fans live from Miami.

“Whether you were in Miami for the big game or watching from home, we hope you had as much fun celebrating football’s ultimate match-up as we did,” says Dickey.

In addition, now through March 22nd, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans can score 2 two meat plates for only $24 to enjoy with their better half or best friend. Dickey’s two meat plate includes choice of two meats, two sides and a warm, buttery roll.  

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

###

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
972-248-9899 Ext.156
gmartin@dickeys.com

