Free Global E-Learning Academy Launched to Support Women’s Advancement

0
09/28/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

Badiri E-Academy, a free, global, multilingual online academy was launched by the Sharjah-based NAMA Women Advancement Establishment on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly session in New York, offering educational resources and professional courses that can be accessed online by anyone around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005252/en/

During NAMA Badiri E-Acad lunch event during the UNGA in New York (Photo: NAMA Badiri E-Acad Program ...

During NAMA Badiri E-Acad lunch event during the UNGA in New York (Photo: NAMA Badiri E-Acad Program)

The move reinforces the United Arab Emirates’ dedication to supporting women and developing practical solutions to overcome the obstacles that hinder their access to knowledge and quality learning.

While the courses and educational resources were selected to respond to women’s advancement in the learning and professional development processes, the E-Academy is open to both women and men from all over the world, in line with NAMA’s firm belief that all people have the right to access sources of knowledge.

In partnership with Brazil-based digital learning platform FazINOVA, the Badiri E-Academy was built on the Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) model and offers free access to all individuals through its website: www.badiriacademy.org and mobile application.

The content is contributed by international educational and training entities, and individuals worldwide, to meet the needs of women and men, university students, aspiring and established entrepreneurs, working professionals, job seekers, and all who seek to develop their professional and life skills.

The Badiri E-Academy is being launched with the “#IWishILearned” campaign, created to emphasise the importance of life-long learning, and highlight the skills or knowledge that if made available can help people advance in their personal and professional lives.

People are encouraged to share their videos of what they wish they learned on social media using the #IWishILearned hashtag.

In its initial phase, the E-Academy will offer professional training courses in Business, Entrepreneurship, Culture, Theories, and Science in Arabic and English. This list will gradually expand to include additional courses and languages.

The E-Academy has called on all universities, educational and vocational institutions, and subject matter experts to offer their content to this free learning platform.

Link to Video: https://we.tl/t-zhSGiGOkQN


© Business Wire 2018
