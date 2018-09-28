Free Global E-Learning Academy Launched to Support Women’s Advancement

Badiri E-Academy, a free, global, multilingual online academy was
launched by the Sharjah-based NAMA Women Advancement Establishment on
the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly
session in New York, offering educational resources and professional
courses that can be accessed online by anyone around the world.
The move reinforces the United Arab Emirates’ dedication to supporting
women and developing practical solutions to overcome the obstacles that
hinder their access to knowledge and quality learning.
While the courses and educational resources were selected to respond to
women’s advancement in the learning and professional development
processes, the E-Academy is open to both women and men from all over the
world, in line with NAMA’s firm belief that all people have the right to
access sources of knowledge.
In partnership with Brazil-based digital learning platform FazINOVA, the
Badiri E-Academy was built on the Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs)
model and offers free access to all individuals through its website: www.badiriacademy.org
and mobile application.
The content is contributed by international educational and training
entities, and individuals worldwide, to meet the needs of women and men,
university students, aspiring and established entrepreneurs, working
professionals, job seekers, and all who seek to develop their
professional and life skills.
The Badiri E-Academy is being launched with the “#IWishILearned”
campaign, created to emphasise the importance of life-long learning, and
highlight the skills or knowledge that if made available can help people
advance in their personal and professional lives.
People are encouraged to share their videos of what they wish they
learned on social media using the #IWishILearned hashtag.
In its initial phase, the E-Academy will offer professional training
courses in Business, Entrepreneurship, Culture, Theories, and Science in
Arabic and English. This list will gradually expand to include
additional courses and languages.
The E-Academy has called on all universities, educational and vocational
institutions, and subject matter experts to offer their content to this
free learning platform.
