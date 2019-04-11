Log in
Free Multi-Track Event on Accelerating Government's Cloud-Smart Mission Focuses on Intelligent Automation and Process Orchestration

04/11/2019 | 10:28am EDT

McLean, VA, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1105 Public Sector Media Group and BMC announce the 8th Annual BMC Federal Exchange event, ‘Accelerating Government’s Cloud-Smart Mission.’

0_medium_PSMG-BMC.jpg


The event will take place May 7th at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC.

Speakers include:

  • Keynote Speaker Renee Wynn*, Chief Information Officer, NASA
  • Keynote Speaker Alan Thomas*, FAS, GSA
  • Keynote Speaker Bill Marion, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Keynote Speaker Ray Wang, Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc.
  • Jon Powers, Vice President, Federal, BMC
  • Dr. Barry C. West, CEO, West Wing Advisory Services, LLC.
  • Donna Roy*, Executive Director, Office of CIO, Department of Homeland Security
  • Casey Coleman, Senior Vice President of Global Government Solutions, Salesforce

* Pending Agency Approval

The one-day multi-track intensive education program is expected to draw hundreds of attendees and features additional IT experts leading hands-on sessions across Digital Transformation for Cloud and Datacenter, Cloud-Smart Migration at Scale: Strategies for Success and Diversity in Technology

“This is an opportunity for government and industry executives to learn from experts with first-hand experience about what solutions and approaches work in large scale implementations as agencies move to and manage data in the next generation cloud,” said Anne A. Armstrong, President and Chief Content Officer at 1105 Public Sector Media Group.

"As government agencies move from a cloud-first to a cloud-smart approach, they must prioritize comprehensive discovery, visibility, and cost control even as they embrace new digital technologies," said Jon Powers, Vice President, Federal at BMC. "At BMC Federal Exchange, agencies will learn how to run and reinvent their organizations for the digital age as experts and government leaders discuss the trends powering the evolution of government IT – from cloud management and migration, security and compliance, cognitive and artificial intelligence, and automation and orchestration.”

For more information on the May 7th event, visit: https://FCW.com/BMCExchange or contact ametcalf@1105media.com


About 1105 Public Sector Media Group

1105 Public Sector Media Group, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the Government IT sector. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://1105publicsector.com

About BMC 

BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. Bringing both unmatched experience in optimization and limitless passion for innovation to technologies from mainframe to mobile to cloud and beyond, BMC helps more than 10,000 customers worldwide reinvent, grow, and build for the future success of their enterprises, including 92 of the Forbes Global 100.

http://www.bmc.com

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC’s other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2019 BMC Software, Inc.

 

###

Alene Metcalf
1105 Media Inc
703.876.5052
ametcalf@1105media.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
