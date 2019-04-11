Free Multi-Track Event on Accelerating Government's Cloud-Smart Mission Focuses on Intelligent Automation and Process Orchestration

McLean, VA, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1105 Public Sector Media Group and BMC announce the 8th Annual BMC Federal Exchange event, ‘Accelerating Government’s Cloud-Smart Mission.’





The event will take place May 7th at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC.

Speakers include:

Keynote Speaker Renee Wynn*, Chief Information Officer, NASA

Keynote Speaker Alan Thomas*, FAS, GSA

Keynote Speaker Bill Marion, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force

Keynote Speaker Ray Wang, Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc.

Jon Powers, Vice President, Federal, BMC

Dr. Barry C. West, CEO, West Wing Advisory Services, LLC.

Donna Roy*, Executive Director, Office of CIO, Department of Homeland Security

Casey Coleman, Senior Vice President of Global Government Solutions, Salesforce

* Pending Agency Approval

The one-day multi-track intensive education program is expected to draw hundreds of attendees and features additional IT experts leading hands-on sessions across Digital Transformation for Cloud and Datacenter, Cloud-Smart Migration at Scale: Strategies for Success and Diversity in Technology

“This is an opportunity for government and industry executives to learn from experts with first-hand experience about what solutions and approaches work in large scale implementations as agencies move to and manage data in the next generation cloud,” said Anne A. Armstrong, President and Chief Content Officer at 1105 Public Sector Media Group.

"As government agencies move from a cloud-first to a cloud-smart approach, they must prioritize comprehensive discovery, visibility, and cost control even as they embrace new digital technologies," said Jon Powers, Vice President, Federal at BMC. "At BMC Federal Exchange, agencies will learn how to run and reinvent their organizations for the digital age as experts and government leaders discuss the trends powering the evolution of government IT – from cloud management and migration, security and compliance, cognitive and artificial intelligence, and automation and orchestration.”

For more information on the May 7th event, visit: https://FCW.com/BMCExchange or contact ametcalf@1105media.com





