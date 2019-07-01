Free Summer Concerts at Audie Murphy Ranch Offer Glimpse Into Unparalleled Lifestyle

MENIFEE, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, come to Audie Murphy Ranch for two free music events and experience the unparalleled lifestyle of Menifee’s best-selling master-planned community. Bring family and friends to Silver Star Park on Saturday, July 13th and Saturday, August 10th, for the Brookfield and city of Menifee “Sun Down, Play On” Concert Series. The fun happens between 4 pm and 7 pm, when guests can relax on the vast lawn to enjoy great live music, while kids dance, explore the tot lot, play basketball on the full-sized court and enjoy an evening of pure family fun. Feel free to come early to explore the master-plan’s eight gorgeous new-home collections , as well as numerous parks and resort-style amenities that include a sprawling recreation center, multiple pools, a spa, scenic walking trails, beautiful gardens, playgrounds and much more. Plus, discover the prime location that’s conveniently situated near good schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. To learn more about life at Audie Murphy Ranch, come to the summer concerts at Silver Star Park, or visit today to tour models at individual neighborhoods. Go to www.AudieMurphyRanch.com for immediate details.



“Brookfield is delighted to partner with the City of Menifee this summer at our beautiful Silver Star Park located at Audie Murphy Ranch,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “This is a prime opportunity for visitors to explore the master-plan and get a taste of the vibrant lifestyle our homeowners enjoy all year round. Please join us July 13th and August 10th for some great community fun!”



Audie Murphy Ranch is currently selling homes at eight stunning single-family neighborhoods, all built by the nation’s finest homebuilders.



Kingston by Meritage Homes features smartly planned, energy-efficient one- and two-story homes, spanning from approximately 1,990 to 2,912 square feet. Light-filled living spaces include three to six bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, inviting Great Rooms, modern kitchens with islands, flex rooms, covered patios, and two- to three-car garages. Prices start from the high $300,000s.



Savannah by Brookfield Residential offers stunning one- and two-story floorplans, spanning from approximately 2,718 to 3,492 square feet with three to six bedrooms, two to four baths, and three-bay garages. Design highlights include oversized Great Rooms leading to covered outdoor rooms, gourmet kitchens, versatile bonus rooms, optional offices and flex rooms per plan. Connected Home technology enhances every home, allowing residents to remotely control front door locks, lights, thermostats and more right from their smartphones or tablets. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.



Tribute by D.R. Horton presents elegant one- and two-story home designs that include a unique floorplan with a multi-generational suite and separate entrance. Spanning from approximately 2,474 to 3,172 square feet, residences are distinguished by spacious living areas with four to five bedrooms, up to four baths, modern kitchens with islands, quiet dens, upper-level lofts or teen rooms per plan, a downstairs master bedroom in select designs, and two- to three car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s.



Vaquero by Richmond American Homes offers an exquisite collection of single-family homes priced from the low $400,000s. Spanning from approximately 2,295 to 2,920 square feet, the one- and two-story designs feature three to five bedrooms, up to three baths, large Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with oversized islands, studies or flex rooms per plan, upper-level lofts, charming covered porches and up to three-car garages. Customization opportunities include covered patios, second-story decks, luxurious master suites and quaint morning rooms. Prices start from the low $400,000s.



Dakota by Woodside Homes showcases a range of well-planned single-family home designs, spanning from approximately 2,164 to 2,849 square feet. Interiors are characterized by open living spaces with three to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, spacious Great Rooms, private studies in select plans, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Personalization options include kitchen islands, first-floor bedrooms, a game room, outdoor leisure areas and more. All homes include a solar package for optimum energy-efficiency.



Willow Tree by William Lyon Homes offers seven enchanting one- and two-story single-family designs with open-concept interiors spanning from approximately 2,260 to 2,744 square feet. Interiors feature three to four bedrooms, including a convenient first-floor bedroom, up to three baths, substantial Great Rooms, contemporary kitchens, lavish master bedrooms with walk-in closets, an upstairs bonus room, two-car garages, and energy efficient features like solar included. Prices start from the low $400,000s.



Valor by Richmond American Homes showcases stunning one- and two-story single-family homes with living spaces ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,520 square feet. Interior highlights include three to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, spacious Great Rooms, contemporary kitchens with islands, flex rooms or studies per plan, versatile upper-level lofts and up to three-car garages. Numerous customization options range from gourmet kitchens to inviting morning rooms. Prices from the mid $400,000s.



Final homes are now selling at The Ridge by Richmond American Homes, a popular collection of beautiful one- and two-story detached designs spanning from approximately 2,480 to 3,500 square feet. Large living spaces offer three to six bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom suite, up to four and one-half baths, a flex room or study, upper-level lofts, three-car garages, and outdoor areas with optional covered patios. Prices from the low $400,000s.



Homeowner’s in all stages of life will appreciate all that Audie Murphy Ranch has to offer for a vibrant, active lifestyle, including outstanding resort-style amenities, sprawling parks and picturesque trails. The Ranch House and The Plunge are two popular master-plan amenities, which combined offer an expansive 3,149-square foot recreation center, several swimming pools, a tot lot, game area, cozy firepit, BBQ and picnic spaces, plus a grassy amphitheater. Spirit Park, the 11-acre Sports Park and 3.4-acre Silver Star Park bring the best outdoor activities to life with features that include lighted tennis courts, multiple basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, walking trails, a skate park, a playground and more.



Homeowners with children appreciate inclusion in a well-respected school district that includes the state-of-the-art Táawila Elementary School, which is located onsite at Audie Murphy Ranch, as well as Herk Bouris Elementary School, Menifee Valley Middle School and Paloma Valley High School. Charter school options include the K–12 Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee. All schools strive to provide a quality education with a focus on academic excellence and are charting respectably on the new California Dashboard system.



The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots , including the Menifee



Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.



To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd. and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd. and travel west. Follow signs to each neighborhood.



To learn more, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com .



Prices effective date of publication.



About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Meagan Taylor

MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f456949a-ff90-4bab-aaf3-5f822cf56cd7