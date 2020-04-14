Free Virtual Doctor Visits with Telemedicine Plans from DentalPlans.com

Unlimited 24/7 Access to Board-Certified Physicians

The CDC is recommending the use of telemedicine to reduce the risk of disease transmission in healthcare facilities. DentalPlans.com, America’s #1 online marketplace for dental and health savings plans, offers three telemedicine plans, helping more people access quality virtual care from the safety of their homes.

All three plans offer unlimited virtual consultations with board-certified doctors, 24/7, along with other health and wellness benefits, which are included with membership at no additional cost.

“We are dedicated to helping more Americans receive essential care without having to leave their homes,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer, DentalPlans.com. “We are also offering same-day activations on most plans to meet the growing demand for virtual care, helping more people find peace of mind knowing they can reach a doctor any time, day or night.”

Using telemedicine can help keep the community safer and reduce pressure on frontline healthcare workers. Below are three plans available now.

:DP HealthNow offers

Teladoc: Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family

Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family EDocAmerica: Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals

Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals NurseLine™ : Talk to a registered nurse whenever you need healthcare help

: Talk to a registered nurse whenever you need healthcare help Same day activation if purchased by 5pm ET Monday through Friday

if purchased by 5pm ET Monday through Friday And more!

:DP CompleteCare offers

Teladoc: Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family

Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family Dental Savings Plan: 15 to 50% discount on many dental procedures with a dental savings plan from Aetna

15 to 50% discount on many dental procedures with a dental savings plan from Aetna EDocAmerica: Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals

Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals NurseLine™ : Talk to a registered nurse whenever you need healthcare help

: Talk to a registered nurse whenever you need healthcare help Same day activation if purchased by 5pm ET Monday through Friday

if purchased by 5pm ET Monday through Friday And more!

:DP SmartHealth offers

DialCare : Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family

: Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family Dental Savings Plan: 20 to 50% discounts on most dental procedures with a dental savings plan from Careington.

20 to 50% discounts on most dental procedures with a dental savings plan from Careington. EDocAmerica: Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals

Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals Discounted Prescriptions: at over 62,000 participating pharmacies nationwide

at over 62,000 participating pharmacies nationwide And more!

These plans are not insurance. To find out more about telemedicine plans, powered by DentalPlans.com, visit DentalPlans.com.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, America’s #1 online marketplace for dental and health savings plans and a Henry Schein One company, was founded in 1999 and is helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to lead happier, healthier lives. www.dentalplans.com

