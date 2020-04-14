Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Free Virtual Doctor Visits with Telemedicine Plans from DentalPlans.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Unlimited 24/7 Access to Board-Certified Physicians

The CDC is recommending the use of telemedicine to reduce the risk of disease transmission in healthcare facilities. DentalPlans.com, America’s #1 online marketplace for dental and health savings plans, offers three telemedicine plans, helping more people access quality virtual care from the safety of their homes.

All three plans offer unlimited virtual consultations with board-certified doctors, 24/7, along with other health and wellness benefits, which are included with membership at no additional cost.

“We are dedicated to helping more Americans receive essential care without having to leave their homes,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer, DentalPlans.com. “We are also offering same-day activations on most plans to meet the growing demand for virtual care, helping more people find peace of mind knowing they can reach a doctor any time, day or night.”

Using telemedicine can help keep the community safer and reduce pressure on frontline healthcare workers. Below are three plans available now.

:DP HealthNow offers

  • Teladoc: Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family
  • EDocAmerica: Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals
  • NurseLine™: Talk to a registered nurse whenever you need healthcare help
  • Same day activation if purchased by 5pm ET Monday through Friday
  • And more!

:DP CompleteCare offers

  • Teladoc: Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family
  • Dental Savings Plan: 15 to 50% discount on many dental procedures with a dental savings plan from Aetna
  • EDocAmerica: Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals
  • NurseLine™: Talk to a registered nurse whenever you need healthcare help
  • Same day activation if purchased by 5pm ET Monday through Friday
  • And more!

:DP SmartHealth offers

  • DialCare: Free, unlimited access to virtual doctor’s visits, 24/7 for the whole family
  • Dental Savings Plan: 20 to 50% discounts on most dental procedures with a dental savings plan from Careington.
  • EDocAmerica: Personalized answers from board certified physicians, psychologists, pharmacists, dentists and other healthcare professionals
  • Discounted Prescriptions: at over 62,000 participating pharmacies nationwide
  • And more!

These plans are not insurance. To find out more about telemedicine plans, powered by DentalPlans.com, visit DentalPlans.com.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, America’s #1 online marketplace for dental and health savings plans and a Henry Schein One company, was founded in 1999 and is helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to lead happier, healthier lives. www.dentalplans.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aGENOVIS PUBL : AB publish Annual Report 2019
AQ
09:21aHow the COVID-19 Crisis Is Expediting a Shift Towards a 'New Normal' | Quantzig's Q&A Series
BU
09:20aEsports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of Above Market $8.4 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq
AQ
09:20a54GENE : Closes $15M Series A
PR
09:20aACCENTURE : People + Work Connect Brings Together Leading Companies to Keep People Employed During COVID-19 Crisis
BU
09:20aIAMGOLD To Restart Westwood Gold Mine
NE
09:19aESSITY PUBL : Hygiene products group Essity profit jumps as pandemic lifts demand
RE
09:19aCAT NMS Provides Key Operational Update
PR
09:19aFLOWERS FOODS : Announces Temporary Closing Of Tucker, Georgia Bakery Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
PR
09:19aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter Earnings
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group