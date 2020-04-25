Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

Health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis often work long hours with little time left for everyday tasks, such as trips for groceries. But in one English town, food and supplies are being brought to their front doors for free - by automated robots.

U.S.-based Starship Technologies has been operating the robotic vehicles in Milton Keynes for the last two years, but the company has seen a surge in usage since the British government implemented a nationwide lockdown on March 23.

The lockdown came not long after the service was expanded to include more neighborhoods, and the fleet of vehicles has now been doubled to 70 to keep up with demand.

While the robots are being booked more than ever, grocery deliveries are nonetheless being offered to National Health Service (NHS) staff free of charge.

Starship's Henry Harris-Burland says he hopes their popularity among the residents and health workers of Milton Keynes will mean delivery robots will become a common sight in many more towns and cities across the UK.