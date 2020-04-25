Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Free robot delivery for health workers in British town

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis often work long hours with little time left for everyday tasks, such as trips for groceries. But in one English town, food and supplies are being brought to their front doors for free - by automated robots.

U.S.-based Starship Technologies has been operating the robotic vehicles in Milton Keynes for the last two years, but the company has seen a surge in usage since the British government implemented a nationwide lockdown on March 23.

The lockdown came not long after the service was expanded to include more neighborhoods, and the fleet of vehicles has now been doubled to 70 to keep up with demand.

While the robots are being booked more than ever, grocery deliveries are nonetheless being offered to National Health Service (NHS) staff free of charge.

Starship's Henry Harris-Burland says he hopes their popularity among the residents and health workers of Milton Keynes will mean delivery robots will become a common sight in many more towns and cities across the UK.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aHere's why you can't find frozen fries, while U.S. farmers are sitting on tons of potatoes
RE
08:59aAbu Dhabi's Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights to at least May 16
RE
08:28aDeutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings
RE
08:25aShopping robots come into their own in locked-down English town
RE
07:40aEU countries to be allowed to grant subordinated debt to virus-hit firms - sources
RE
07:36aMalaysia's Petronas says domestic projects resuming after virus curbs
RE
07:15aBankrupt Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Money
DJ
07:02aFree robot delivery for health workers in British town
RE
06:51aTrump threatens to block aid for U.S. Postal Service if it does not raise prices for Amazon
RE
06:06aCoronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China, governor says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Complaint Against Federal Government in The Court of Federal ..
2Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Software-Defined Storage Market 2019-2023 | Surge in Cloud Adoption to..
3Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Industrial Lighting Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities w..
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Low-cost airline Wizz to resume some flights from Luton airport
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group