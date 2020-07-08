Freed Associates : Strengthens Health Care Consulting Team with Addition of Carla D'Angelo

Freed Associates, a California-based health care consultancy, continues to increase its strength in Southern California with the addition of a new Vice President, Carla D’Angelo. She is an experienced executive health care leader with demonstrated success in the health plan, provider and management consulting industry.

In her new role, D’Angelo will partner with Southern California-based clients to help solve their most complex problems. D’Angelo is experienced working with large payer and provider networks, academic medical organizations, and county and public health systems. She is a subject matter expert in health plan mergers and acquisitions, business planning, market growth strategies, health care reimbursement and social determinants of health.

“I am thrilled to join Freed’s outstanding team who deeply understands California health care and has an outstanding reputation for building customized solutions while making a substantial difference in clients’ success,” D’Angelo said. “To have the opportunity to help the state’s health care organizations respond to the new demands of COVID-19 as they execute on their future plans is exciting.”

“Carla is an energetic, talented and hardworking health care executive whose proven experience in business development, payer-provider partnerships, strategic planning, and value-based payment and execution programs will be a great benefit to our clients,” said Dava Freed, CEO and founder of Freed Associates. “We couldn’t be happier to have her join the Freed team and focus on Southern California.”

D’Angelo joins Freed from COPE Health in Los Angeles, where she was a vice president of consulting. Previously she held senior vice president positions at YourCare Health Plan and Trillium Health and was a director at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

D’Angelo holds a Master of Public Health in Health Care Administration from the State University of New York, University of Albany, and two Bachelor’s with honors in Health Science and Psychology, from State University of New York, College at Brockport.

At Freed Associates, health care is our passion and our business. Founded by Dava Freed in 1991, Freed Associates consults with California health care organizations on strategic and tactical initiatives. Our team provides specialized knowledge across the health care industry spectrum. Freed has been awarded "Best Places to Work" as well as "Top 100 Women-Owned Business" by the San Francisco Business Times.

