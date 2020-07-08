Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freed Associates : Strengthens Health Care Consulting Team with Addition of Carla D'Angelo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Freed Associates, a California-based health care consultancy, continues to increase its strength in Southern California with the addition of a new Vice President, Carla D’Angelo. She is an experienced executive health care leader with demonstrated success in the health plan, provider and management consulting industry.

In her new role, D’Angelo will partner with Southern California-based clients to help solve their most complex problems. D’Angelo is experienced working with large payer and provider networks, academic medical organizations, and county and public health systems. She is a subject matter expert in health plan mergers and acquisitions, business planning, market growth strategies, health care reimbursement and social determinants of health.

“I am thrilled to join Freed’s outstanding team who deeply understands California health care and has an outstanding reputation for building customized solutions while making a substantial difference in clients’ success,” D’Angelo said. “To have the opportunity to help the state’s health care organizations respond to the new demands of COVID-19 as they execute on their future plans is exciting.”

“Carla is an energetic, talented and hardworking health care executive whose proven experience in business development, payer-provider partnerships, strategic planning, and value-based payment and execution programs will be a great benefit to our clients,” said Dava Freed, CEO and founder of Freed Associates. “We couldn’t be happier to have her join the Freed team and focus on Southern California.”

D’Angelo joins Freed from COPE Health in Los Angeles, where she was a vice president of consulting. Previously she held senior vice president positions at YourCare Health Plan and Trillium Health and was a director at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

D’Angelo holds a Master of Public Health in Health Care Administration from the State University of New York, University of Albany, and two Bachelor’s with honors in Health Science and Psychology, from State University of New York, College at Brockport.

Freed Associates

At Freed Associates, health care is our passion and our business. Founded by Dava Freed in 1991, Freed Associates consults with California health care organizations on strategic and tactical initiatives. Our team provides specialized knowledge across the health care industry spectrum. Freed has been awarded "Best Places to Work" as well as "Top 100 Women-Owned Business" by the San Francisco Business Times.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aVeruna Welcomes HipTen as New Implementation Partner
GL
11:16aROHM and LEADRIVE Establish a Joint Laboratory
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Tampax Partners With Amy Schumer to Turn Your Question Marks Into Periods
BU
11:15aPLATO GOLD : Retains Investor Relations Agency in Germany
EQ
11:13aPESA Applauds Implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement
PU
11:13aKansas City Area Employment – May 2020
PU
11:13aPPHE HOTEL : welcomes guests with launch of 20-step Reassuring Moments safety and wellbeing programme
PU
11:13aMore than one million persons could have returned to work in the 2nd week of June July 03, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA : CREDIT AGRICOLE : ECB suffers rare loss in EU court

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group