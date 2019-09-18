Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freed Maxick Hires Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Maxick has added the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Bryan J. Donohue joins Freed Maxick as the Firm's first COO. Donohue, a CPA, has a strong background in operations, finance and leadership. A graduate of Canisius College, he spent the last 14 years with the Buffalo News - most recently as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer and Board Member. 

"I am excited to be joining Freed Maxick and look forward to working with the Firm's Directors to implement the strategic plan, continue to grow the Firm's industry groups, and develop new specialty services to offer to both the Firm's current and potential clients," says Donohue.

Donohue will play an integral role as a key member of the Firm's leadership team, managing day-to-day operations at all offices as well as overseeing the Internal Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources and IT Departments.

Managing Director Henry Koziol states, "we will look to Bryan to ensure that our Firm has the proper operational controls, administrative support, and resources in place to achieve our goals.  As this is a new role it will, just as we have as a Firm, continue to evolve. We are excited to have Bryan here and I am looking forward to working with him."

About Freed Maxick CPAs
Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Western New York and a Top 100 largest CPA firm in the United States. Serving closely held businesses, SEC companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients across New York as well as nationally and internationally, Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, banking, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel and offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Rochester and Syracuse, New York. Visit https://www.freedmaxick.com/trust-earned/ to learn more about how we earn the trust of our clients.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freed-maxick-hires-chief-operating-officer-300921006.html

SOURCE Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Commences Drilling Program at the Khundii Gold Project
AQ
02:10pTHE TECH INTERACTIVE : honors global leaders making our world better with innovation
PR
02:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation
BU
02:10pMLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification
GL
02:10pPutnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Governor signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
AQ
02:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:08pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Enacts Temporary Layoffs in Canada as U.S. Workers Strike -CNBC
DJ
02:07pBOYD GAMING : En Vogue, Ladies of the ‘80s with Exposé, Shannon and Sweet Sensation, Great White and Slaughter Perform at Cannery in October
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group