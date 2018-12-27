Freedom Alliance Awards Record Number of College Scholarships to Children of Military Heroes

Dulles, Virginia, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, an organization supporting our nation’s military families and wounded service members, awarded $1.6 million in college scholarships to 398 students in 2018. Each of the students is the son or daughter of a military hero who lost his life or was severely injured in military service.

“We must never forget those who give themselves for the defense of our nation,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “Freedom Alliance scholarships accomplish two goals,” he explained, “they help with the cost of a college education, but more important, each scholarship is a reminder of a fellow American who made an extraordinary sacrifice.”

The total of 398 students who received scholarships is a 22 percent increase over 2017 when 327 students received scholarships from Freedom Alliance. Overall, Freedom Alliance has provided $14 million in scholarships to the children of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who have been killed or permanently disabled in a combat mission or training accident.

There are an estimated 7,000 children who have lost a parent in Operations Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Those under age 26 may be eligible for the Freedom Alliance Scholarship if they choose to attend college. To reach as many qualifying students as possible, Freedom Alliance continues to accept applications. Students interested in applying can find additional details online at www.FAScholarship.com/. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students once per academic year and is renewable for a total of four terms.

“The holiday season,” said Kilgannon, “is a difficult time for the families of the fallen and it’s important that we recognize that sacrifice. A Freedom Alliance Scholarship is a reminder to Gold Star students that their parent’s sacrifice will never be forgotten by a grateful nation.”

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which supports wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $14 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with recreational therapy, Marriage Retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheel chairs and much more. You can learn more at www.FreedomAlliance.org.



