Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freedom Alliance Awards Record Number of College Scholarships to Children of Military Heroes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Dulles, Virginia, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, an organization supporting our nation’s military families and wounded service members, awarded $1.6 million in college scholarships to 398 students in 2018. Each of the students is the son or daughter of a military hero who lost his life or was severely injured in military service.  

0_medium_FreedomAllianceLogo.jpg


“We must never forget those who give themselves for the defense of our nation,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “Freedom Alliance scholarships accomplish two goals,” he explained, “they help with the cost of a college education, but more important, each scholarship is a reminder of a fellow American who made an extraordinary sacrifice.”

The total of 398 students who received scholarships is a 22 percent increase over 2017 when 327 students received scholarships from Freedom Alliance. Overall, Freedom Alliance has provided $14 million in scholarships to the children of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who have been killed or permanently disabled in a combat mission or training accident.  

There are an estimated 7,000 children who have lost a parent in Operations Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Those under age 26 may be eligible for the Freedom Alliance Scholarship if they choose to attend college. To reach as many qualifying students as possible, Freedom Alliance continues to accept applications. Students interested in applying can find additional details online at www.FAScholarship.com/. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students once per academic year and is renewable for a total of four terms.

“The holiday season,” said Kilgannon, “is a difficult time for the families of the fallen and it’s important that we recognize that sacrifice. A Freedom Alliance Scholarship is a reminder to Gold Star students that their parent’s sacrifice will never be forgotten by a grateful nation.”

About Freedom Alliance

Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization which supports wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $14 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with recreational therapy, Marriage Retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheel chairs and much more. You can learn more at www.FreedomAlliance.org.

Interested media should contact Kendra Cummings of Vistra Communications at 813.961.4700 ext. 206 or by email at Kendra@ConsultVistra.com.

###

Kendra Cummings
Vistra
8133213312
Kendra@ConsultVistra.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:59pNX Uranium, Inc. Announces New Management
GL
07:58pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Community Development Co. Invests $5 Million in Cincinnati Development Fund for Housing Redevelopment
BU
07:57pPHILLIPS 66 : Reports Power Issue at Sweeny Refinery in Texas
DJ
07:56pAURAMEX RESOURCE COR : Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement
AQ
07:55pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : to Produce Some iPhones in India -- Reuters
DJ
07:52pNISSAN MOTOR : Renault union calls for more transparency over Dutch holding
RE
07:50pVINCI : London's Gatwick airport sold to French Vinci conglomerate
AQ
07:48pBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : FDA chief to meet e-cigarette makers amid crackdown
RE
07:47pJostens Rings Out High School Sports Champions of 2018
GL
07:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall more than 2 percent as U.S. stock markets retreat
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.