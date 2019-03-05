Freedom Boat Club Receives Ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® including #1 in Recreation Business Category

Venice, FL, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the nation’s oldest and largest boat club and premiere boat club franchisor, was featured for the sixth year in Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual rankings. Freedom Boat Club secured the #1 spot in the Misc. Recreational Business Category for the second year and #270 in the overall 2019 Franchise 500® list, up from its 2018 ranking of #309. The rankings were published in Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual, best-selling January/February 2019 winner’s issue.



Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio at the Cannes, France Boat Show.



Freedom RVing









“This past year has proven to be a great year with the expansion of club operations and new Freedom Boat Club franchise owners opening locations in new territories,” said Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio. “We are also honored to be recognized for the second year as the #1 franchise in the Misc. Recreational Business category.”

According to the magazine, the key factors considered in Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“We have seen tremendous upward momentum within the recreational marine industry, as more customers have begun to embrace the sharing model. Our club concept has many advantages for all types of boaters, from beginner to seasoned boaters. Our franchise model offers an extensive corporate training and support program based on a business-in-a-box formula for success,” said Giglio. “Freedom Boat Club’s franchise owners are very engaged in the daily operations of their clubs and collaborate often through various programs to share best practices, which ultimately help facilitate their own club expansion and improved profitability.”

Over the past year, Freedom Boat Club launched more than 20 new club locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company also recently partnered with Jeanneau, who plans to assist with our European growth by offering Freedom Boat Club access to their dealer network. The company currently operates from 175 locations in North America, servicing a growing base of more than 20,000 members and operating a fleet of more than 2000 boats. The Freedom Boat Club parent company also expanded into the RV industry in 2018 with the creation of Freedom RVing, which applies the same boat club concept to RVing.

For more information about Freedom Boat Club and franchise business opportunities, visit www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com; and for more information about Freedom Boat Club, visit www.freedomboatclub.com

See Attached Jpg/Photo Caption: Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio at the Cannes, France Boat Show.

(low res version attached; high res version available upon request: ghoover@freedomboatclub.com).



About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Members have unlimited access to the home club’s fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of more than 170 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com.

[NG1]

Attachments

Gabrielle Hoover Freedom Boat Club 941-525-6846 ghoover@freedomboatclub.com