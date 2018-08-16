Freedom Foods : May – 2018 Like Milk  – First Pea Protein Milk Launches in Australia

A First of Its Kind Pea Protein Milk Has Launched In

Freedom Foods Grouphas launched a new plant-based beverage withinits Australia's Own label - Like Milk. It's a nutritiousplant milk, made from pea protein, which has been formulated with the same levels of calcium and protein as full cream dairy milk, but with zero fat and much lower levels of sugar.

Demand has grown in recent years for plant-based options in Australia. This is driven in part by an increase in reported lactose intolerance (dairy is now the most common type of food causing intolerance in Australia, at around 4.5% of the population1) but also due to consumers wanting to explore new options and include plant-based offerings in their diet.

So, what does Like Milk look like, when compared to traditional full cream dairy milk?

Based on one serve (250ml), Like Milk provides 8.8g of protein and 300mg calcium but with 0g fat and only 0.2g sugar (7.9g sugar in Like Milk original) compared to 15.5g in a serve of full cream dairy milk.

Like Milk is the first plant-based beverage in Australia to be made using pea protein, which has been selected for its robust amino acid profile. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, which our bodies need for muscle development and wellbeing.

The nine essential amino acids present in Like Milk are important to eat because our bodies can't make them. They can all be found naturally in animal proteins and dairy butit's good to know that they're inLike Milk, too.

Along with calcium, Like Milk is also fortified with phosphorus, vitamins B2, B12and vitamin D, the same goodness found in dairy.

Dr Sonja Kukuljan, Australia's Own Dietitian and food enthusiast,says"For those of us wishing to consume a healthy diet, mixing foods to get lots of different amino acids and the full complement of essential amino acids is a key consideration. In this way, Like Milk, with its mix of essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals, but without the lactose (sugar) and fat of full cream dairy, can help achieve a healthy diet."

Brand Ambassador for Freedom Foods, Jen Hawkins, is a big fan "I'm absolutely loving Australia'sOwn Like Milk (by Freedom FoodsGroup), it's a great alternative to dairy milk and has the sameprotein and calcium- plus its delicious!"

The key difference between Like Milk and other plant milks is its high levels of protein, calcium, phosphorus and vitamins B2, B12and vitamin D all together in one place; along with zero fat and much lower levels of sugar compared to full cream and low fat dairy milk.

Like Milk is the idealnutritional addition to anyone's diet, Whether You Don't Like Milk, Or Milk Doesn't Like You.

