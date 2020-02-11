Log in
Freedom Innovations : Earns Hanger Clinician's Choice Award

02/11/2020 | 01:12pm EST

Freedom Innovations honored at Hanger LIVE 2020

On Feb. 4, Freedom Innovations, a prosthetic device manufacturer, was recognized with the 2019 Clinician’s Choice Award at the 7th annual Hanger Partner Awards. The awards ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee, at Hanger LIVE, Hanger’s annual education conference.

Hanger, Inc., is a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, as well as a distributor of O&P services and products. Each year, four Hanger supplier partners are carefully selected by members of Hanger’s clinical and operational teams recognizing their role in manufacturing products used to deliver orthotic and prosthetic care and empower patients’ lives every day. The newest award, Clinician’s Choice, is selected by Hanger clinicians.

The Clinician’s Choice Award recognizes an exceptional partner who consistently went above and beyond to support Hanger clinicians and their patients. Freedom Innovations was chosen to receive the award due to their dedication to making sure Hanger Clinic patients are taken care of, providing in-depth product education, and genuine customer service. “As a result of our longstanding commitment to delivering a superior customer experience, it means a great deal to see the hard work of our team being recognized by the clinicians we work side by side with on a daily basis,” said Jeremy Mathews, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Freedom Innovations.

About Freedom Innovations

Freedom Innovations (www.freedom-innovations.com) develops world-class lower-limb solutions in close collaboration with amputees and prosthetists. These solutions encompass technological innovations, service, training, educational resources and consultative support to help provide people with physical challenges the ability to reach their full potential. Based in Irvine, California, Freedom’s lower extremity prosthetics are distributed around the world.

Media: Interviews and product photos are available upon request. Please contact Manar Ammouri at 949/398.1912 or via MAmmouri@freedom-innovations.com.

About Hanger, Inc.

Built on the legacy of James Edward Hanger, the first amputee of the American Civil War, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 patient care locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With over 150 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic & prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.


© Business Wire 2020
