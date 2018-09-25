Freedom Innovations : Expands its Hydraulic Ankle Technology to K2 Space with Kintrol Launch

Freedom Innovations has launched the Kintrol Hydraulic Ankle/Foot
system, combining advanced Kinterra hydraulic ankle technology with the
highest quality, aerospace-grade fiberglass to provide K2 level
ambulators the comfort and control they demand.
K2 ambulators are prosthetic users who are typically defined as having
the ability or potential for ambulation with the ability to traverse
low-level environmental barriers such as curbs, stairs or uneven
surfaces.
With this in mind, Freedom Innovations designed Kintrol’s articulating
ankle with a progressive ankle stop, providing a 12-degree range of
motion, enabling increased ankle movement for a more natural gait. Also,
the K2 foot features above-the-footshell independent DF/PF
adjustability, which allows the user an easy, precise and customizable
experience.
One of the other key user benefits of Kintrol is the balance and
stability its design makes possible. The stiffness category can be
easily adjusted without exchanging the foot, which enables simple
customizability. Plus, the foot’s U-shaped bumpers naturally enhance
balance and provide stability.
Kintrol’s full length, unbolted fiberglass keel provides optimal
flexibility and comfort, resulting in a smooth rollover; while the
foot’s active Dorsi-Assist Spring technology aids in toe clearance
during swing phase to reduce toe stubbing. In addition, increased
coronal motion allows for additional balance and stability.
About Freedom Innovations
Freedom Innovations (www.freedom-innovations.com)
develops world-class lower-limb solutions in close collaboration with
amputees and prosthetists. These solutions encompass technological
innovations, service, training, educational resources and consultative
support to help provide people with physical challenges the ability to
reach their full potential. Based in Irvine, California, Freedom’s lower
extremity prosthetics are distributed around the world.
