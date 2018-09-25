Log in
Freedom Innovations : Expands its Hydraulic Ankle Technology to K2 Space with Kintrol Launch

09/25/2018 | 07:51pm CEST

Freedom Innovations has launched the Kintrol Hydraulic Ankle/Foot system, combining advanced Kinterra hydraulic ankle technology with the highest quality, aerospace-grade fiberglass to provide K2 level ambulators the comfort and control they demand.

K2 ambulators are prosthetic users who are typically defined as having the ability or potential for ambulation with the ability to traverse low-level environmental barriers such as curbs, stairs or uneven surfaces.

With this in mind, Freedom Innovations designed Kintrol’s articulating ankle with a progressive ankle stop, providing a 12-degree range of motion, enabling increased ankle movement for a more natural gait. Also, the K2 foot features above-the-footshell independent DF/PF adjustability, which allows the user an easy, precise and customizable experience.

One of the other key user benefits of Kintrol is the balance and stability its design makes possible. The stiffness category can be easily adjusted without exchanging the foot, which enables simple customizability. Plus, the foot’s U-shaped bumpers naturally enhance balance and provide stability.

Kintrol’s full length, unbolted fiberglass keel provides optimal flexibility and comfort, resulting in a smooth rollover; while the foot’s active Dorsi-Assist Spring technology aids in toe clearance during swing phase to reduce toe stubbing. In addition, increased coronal motion allows for additional balance and stability.

About Freedom Innovations

Freedom Innovations (www.freedom-innovations.com) develops world-class lower-limb solutions in close collaboration with amputees and prosthetists. These solutions encompass technological innovations, service, training, educational resources and consultative support to help provide people with physical challenges the ability to reach their full potential. Based in Irvine, California, Freedom’s lower extremity prosthetics are distributed around the world.

Media: Interviews and product photos are available upon request. Please contact Paul Williams at 310/569-0023 or via paul@medialinecommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2018
