Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FreedomWay Trucks : Celebrates One Year Anniversary in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

The FreedomWay Trucks family is celebrating its one year anniversary in business throughout the month of July. FreedomWay Trucks began operations after purchasing American Truck Group out of bankruptcy. FreedomWay Trucks is a semi-truck dealership that offers a unique, no-credit-required program for owner operators. They provide a rent to own business model that allows independent operators to own their own business, if they desire. There is also a vibrant cash sales and wholesale division.

FreedomWay Trucks is comprised of family members who were the largest creditors of the now defunct ATG. Combined, the new owners have more than 75 years of business experience in road construction, heavy equipment, banking, and the medical industry.

The owners have infused new life into the business and revamped the business model. Most of the old trucks owned by the prior dealership have been sold and they are continually upgrading their fleet. In addition, relationships with nationwide vendors have been established. FreedomWay Trucks customers get discounts at vendors, such as Love’s Truck Service locations. All trucks also leave with third party warranties to cover unexpected repairs.

FreedomWay Trucks representative Apryl Hall said, “We are excited to be a part of the trucking industry that literally touches almost everyone's lives, from the trucker to the person who has to grocery shop! Our customers are vital to our economy and to the comforts we have come to expect. It happens because truck drivers choose to make their livelihoods in a way that benefits us all.”

FreedomWay Trucks is expected to announce an expansion in new markets soon.

About FreedomWay Trucks

Freedom Trucks, LLC dba FreedomWay Trucks focuses on commercial truck sales founded on the Freedom Trucks Bill of Rights, which promises to approach every customer with honesty and integrity. Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, the company employs more than 60 dedicated staff on the Gulf Coast. The company has traditional sales and an Easy Qualifier Program. Freedom Trucks offers a large selection of late model Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Mack, International and Volvo commercial sleeper trucks. Find more information about how FreedomWay Trucks is assisting drivers and owner-operators at freedomwaytrucks.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pVuitton, Moncler set high bar for luxury goods peers
RE
03:35pEXMceuticals Inc. Issues Shares for Debt
NE
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 24
DJ
03:33pCANNAMERICA BRANDS : to Host Corporate Update Webinar
AQ
03:31pTop Technology Leaders Recognized for Advancing D&I Initiatives
PR
03:31pDEUTSCHE BANK : Revamp Pushes Lender Into Big Loss -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:30pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : General Dynamics Bolster Full-Year Profit Forecasts -- Update
DJ
03:29pCOSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:29pUBS : Private Wealth Advisor Leslie Lauer Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group