FreedomWay Trucks : Celebrates One Year Anniversary in July

The FreedomWay Trucks family is celebrating its one year anniversary in business throughout the month of July. FreedomWay Trucks began operations after purchasing American Truck Group out of bankruptcy. FreedomWay Trucks is a semi-truck dealership that offers a unique, no-credit-required program for owner operators. They provide a rent to own business model that allows independent operators to own their own business, if they desire. There is also a vibrant cash sales and wholesale division.

FreedomWay Trucks is comprised of family members who were the largest creditors of the now defunct ATG. Combined, the new owners have more than 75 years of business experience in road construction, heavy equipment, banking, and the medical industry.

The owners have infused new life into the business and revamped the business model. Most of the old trucks owned by the prior dealership have been sold and they are continually upgrading their fleet. In addition, relationships with nationwide vendors have been established. FreedomWay Trucks customers get discounts at vendors, such as Love’s Truck Service locations. All trucks also leave with third party warranties to cover unexpected repairs.

FreedomWay Trucks representative Apryl Hall said, “We are excited to be a part of the trucking industry that literally touches almost everyone's lives, from the trucker to the person who has to grocery shop! Our customers are vital to our economy and to the comforts we have come to expect. It happens because truck drivers choose to make their livelihoods in a way that benefits us all.”

FreedomWay Trucks is expected to announce an expansion in new markets soon.

About FreedomWay Trucks

Freedom Trucks, LLC dba FreedomWay Trucks focuses on commercial truck sales founded on the Freedom Trucks Bill of Rights, which promises to approach every customer with honesty and integrity. Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, the company employs more than 60 dedicated staff on the Gulf Coast. The company has traditional sales and an Easy Qualifier Program. Freedom Trucks offers a large selection of late model Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, Mack, International and Volvo commercial sleeper trucks. Find more information about how FreedomWay Trucks is assisting drivers and owner-operators at freedomwaytrucks.com.

