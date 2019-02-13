Freehand Los Angeles Buyer Alert: Non-Union Freehand Workers Organize as Los Angeles Union Hotel Workers Make Historic Gains

Potential Freehand Los Angeles buyers should be aware of a labor dispute
and worker organizing at the property, which opened in June 2017.
Although thousands of UNITE HERE Local 11 members work within blocks of
the hotel, Freehand workers do not have union representation.
This could soon change.
Workers at the Freehand hotel have sought to exercise their legal rights
in response to poor working conditions, low wages, and possible wage
theft. By contrast, workers at the Westin Bonaventure, J.W. Marriott and
other downtown hotels recently won a historic contract that will raise
minimum hourly pay to over $25 per hour, improve health care coverage,
strengthen a defined-benefit pension plan and bolster protections
against sexual harassment and abuse.
According to Freehand workers, after they began to organize, hotel
security threatened and sought to intimidate them. Local 11 has filed an
unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board
alleging that hotel security and management engaged in unlawful
surveillance of their organizing activity, in violation of federal labor
law.
Furthermore, on January 30, around 100 workers, LGBTQ activists, and
community allies protested
at the Freehand hotel after an incident in which a hotel security
guard allegedly made offensive remarks referencing the Westboro Baptist
Church to a group of clergy and LGBTQ activists advocating on behalf of
hotel workers.
Potential Freehand buyers should ensure their due diligence process
assesses headline risks, legal risks and other risks posed by worker
organizing at the hotel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005882/en/