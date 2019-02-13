Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freehand Los Angeles Buyer Alert: Non-Union Freehand Workers Organize as Los Angeles Union Hotel Workers Make Historic Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:16pm EST

Potential Freehand Los Angeles buyers should be aware of a labor dispute and worker organizing at the property, which opened in June 2017. Although thousands of UNITE HERE Local 11 members work within blocks of the hotel, Freehand workers do not have union representation.

This could soon change.

Workers at the Freehand hotel have sought to exercise their legal rights in response to poor working conditions, low wages, and possible wage theft. By contrast, workers at the Westin Bonaventure, J.W. Marriott and other downtown hotels recently won a historic contract that will raise minimum hourly pay to over $25 per hour, improve health care coverage, strengthen a defined-benefit pension plan and bolster protections against sexual harassment and abuse.

According to Freehand workers, after they began to organize, hotel security threatened and sought to intimidate them. Local 11 has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that hotel security and management engaged in unlawful surveillance of their organizing activity, in violation of federal labor law.

Furthermore, on January 30, around 100 workers, LGBTQ activists, and community allies protested at the Freehand hotel after an incident in which a hotel security guard allegedly made offensive remarks referencing the Westboro Baptist Church to a group of clergy and LGBTQ activists advocating on behalf of hotel workers.

Potential Freehand buyers should ensure their due diligence process assesses headline risks, legal risks and other risks posed by worker organizing at the hotel.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:50pGLADSTONE COMMERCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:47pVIA AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2019 : Bringing Buildings into the 21st Century
PU
07:47pHCL TECHNOLOGIES : HCL) has won ‘NASSCOM BPM Customer Excellence Awards 2018' in Co-creation category
PU
07:45pMesa Exploration Corp. Terminates Letter Agreement with Sunrite
NE
07:45pPETER NICHOLAS : Border-Security Funding Deal Nears a Vote -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:45pGI DYNAMICS : Announces Institutional Review Board Approval for EndoBarrier Pivotal Trial
BU
07:43pTMX GROUP LIMITED : Increases Dividend to $0.62 per Common Share
PR
07:43pRAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:42pFE : Response to ASX Appendix 5B Query
PU
07:42pANDERSONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..
3CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. : CPI AEROSTRUCTURES : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf ..
4SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
5Divya Gupta Selected for Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2019 Fellows Program

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.