Freelance Journalists Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah and Abe Streep Named 2019 Recipients of the American Mosaic Journalism Prize

The Heising-Simons Foundation announced today that freelance journalists
Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah and Abe Streep are the 2019 recipients of the American
Mosaic Journalism Prize. Both writers were surprised with an
unrestricted cash prize of $100,000. The prize is awarded for excellence
in long-form, narrative or deep reporting about underrepresented and/or
misrepresented groups in the American landscape.
Ms. Ghansah and Mr. Streep join 2018 recipients Jaeah Lee and Valeria
Fernández who received the inaugural prize last year.
The prize is based on confidential nominations from leaders in
journalism throughout the country. The recipients were selected by 10
esteemed judges who this year included journalists from the Washington
Post, the Los Angeles Times, NBC/Telemundo, NPR, Buzzfeed News, Columbia
University and Barnard College, and freelance journalism.
The American
Mosaic Journalism Prize recognizes journalism’s critical ability to
foster greater understanding and aims to recognize and empower
exceptional freelance journalists. It recognizes that in today’s
journalism, freelancers are both vulnerable and valuable. Many
journalists work without the support of an institution and with limited
resources. And yet, some of the most important works of journalism come
from freelance journalists who commit long periods of time to their
subjects.
The 2019 Recipients:
Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah
Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah is a journalist, essayist and critic whose work on
such figures as Toni Morrison, Missy Elliott, and Kendrick Lamar has
been widely acclaimed. Her writing has appeared in The Paris Review, The
Believer, and The New York Times Magazine, amongst several other outlets
and publications. “If He Hollers Let Him Go,” an essay on comedian Dave
Chappelle, was a National Magazine Award finalist and has been called a
classic. In 2017, her essay on James Baldwin was selected for The Best
American Essays, and this year, “A Most American Terrorist: The Making
of Dylann Roof,” won the National Magazine Award for Best Feature
Writing and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing. She was
also selected for the Root 100’s 2018 list as one of the most
influential young African Americans working in the US today. Her first
book, The Explainers & the Explorers, is forthcoming. It will be
published by Scribner in the States, and by Penguin in the UK. She lives
in New York.
Ms. Ghansah was recognized for “A
Most American Terrorist: The Making of Dylann Roof,” a profile
published in GQ magazine and “Henry
Taylor’s Wild Heart Can’t Be Broken,” published in New York
Magazine/Vulture.
“It's more difficult than ever for writers and essayists and critics to
do their jobs with a bedrock of security and a sense that their work is
truly valued as a total commitment—a commitment to the craft and the
form and also to the truth,” noted Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah. “And I think
for me it heightens my obligation to not only do good work but to also
write stories that are full of intention and rigor.”
Abe Streep
Abe Streep is a journalist based in New Mexico. A contributing editor at Outside and
a contributing writer at The California Sunday
Magazine, he has also written for The New
York Times Magazine, Harper’s, WIRED, The Atavist, The New Republic, and
other publications. He has reported on high-school basketball in
Montana, minor league baseball in New Mexico, refugee resettlement, coal
miners in Wyoming, rodeo, conflicts over America’s public lands, and
emergency medicine along the U.S.-Mexico border. His writing has been
noted in Best American Essays, Best American Sports Writing and Best
American Science and Nature Writing. He is expanding his article from The
New York Times Magazine about the Arlee Warriors basketball
team into a book for Celadon Books.
Mr. Streep was recognized for his New York Times feature titled “What
the Arlee Warriors Were Playing for” focused on a high school
basketball team from the Flathead Indian Reservation, and “The
Last Best Place,” a Harper’s magazine feature focused on a Syrian
refugee family in Montana.
“To be recognized by these judges and to be mentioned in the same breath
as Rachel is a profound honor,” said Abe Streep. “I am overwhelmed and
deeply grateful—first and foremost to the Abdullahs and the Arlee
community for trusting me to tell these stories.”
The following is a list of the 2019 Prize Judges:
-
Hannah Allam, National Reporter, BuzzFeed News
-
Jennifer Boylan, Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence, Barnard College &
contributing opinion columnist, New York Times
-
Valeria Fernández, Freelance Journalist & 2018 Recipient,
American Mosaic Journalism Prize
-
Stephanie Foo, Freelance Journalist & Former Producer, This
American Life
-
Samuel G. Freedman, Professor of Journalism, Columbia University
-
Jaweed Kaleem, National Race and Justice Correspondent, Los Angeles
Times
-
Jaeah Lee, Freelance journalist & 2018 Recipient, American Mosaic
Journalism Prize
-
Wesley Lowery, National Correspondent, Washington Post
-
Mirta Ojito, Senior Director of Standards, NBC/Telemundo
-
Keith Woods, Vice President, Newsroom Training & Diversity, NPR
For more information about the American Mosaic Journalism Prize,
visit https://www.hsfoundation.org/prize/.
