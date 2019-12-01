Freeman FinTech : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019, (2) UPDATES ON PROFIT WARNING, (3) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING, AND (4) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED
民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 279)
(1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND
DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019,
-
-
UPDATES ON PROFIT WARNING,
-
POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING, AND
-
References are made to (i) the announcement of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 15 November 2019 in relation to the date of meeting (the "Board Meeting") of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company for the purposes of considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Interim Results") and considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend (if any); (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 17 November 2019 in relation to the fact the Company was not able to receive the relevant financial information of Wins Finance due to the uncertain recoverability of the Product; and (iii) the profit warning announcement of the Company dated 17 November 2019 (the "Profit Warning Announcement"). Unless otherwise ascribed, defined terms herein shall have the same meaning as in the announcements of the Company dated 17 November 2019.
DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT
Under Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its results for the first six months of each financial year, i.e. the Interim Results, not later than two months after the end of that period of six months, i.e. on or before 30 November 2019.