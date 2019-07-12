Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freeman FinTech : ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF

THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

In addition to the information in relation to the investments in listed securities of All Access as set out under the section headed "Business Review" of the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide additional information regarding the size of such investment in All Access as compared to the total assets of the Group as at 31 March 2018.

As at 31 March 2018, the Group mainly held listed securities of All Access with a carrying value of HK$407.3 million, representing 99.7% of the investments at fair value through profit or loss of HK$408.5 million held by the Group and 4.7% of the total assets of HK$8,591.1 million of the Group. The original investment cost of the listed securities of All Access amounted to HK$450.7 million.

Available-for-sale investments

In addition to the information in relation to the available-for-sale investments as set out under the section headed "Business Review" of the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide additional information regarding the investment in wealth management products from financial institutions in the PRC held by the Group as at 31 March 2018 and the size of each of the investments in the Securities Company and PSE held by the Group as compared to the total assets of the Group as at 31 March 2018.

- 1 -

As at 31 March 2018, the Group held wealth management products from financial institutions in the PRC which were not yet due nor early redeemed as at the end of the reporting period with a carrying amount of HK$1,833.2 million, representing 21.3% of the total assets of the Group. The original investment costs of wealth management products amounted to RMB1,370.0 million (equivalent to HK$1,833.2 million). This investment represented unlisted and non-marketable asset management products issued by banks and financial institutions in the PRC with original maturities of one year to five years that could be redeemed or were transferrable at any time, and was classified as an available-for-sale investment under current assets. It was managed by banks and financial institutions and invested in fixed-income financial products that were permitted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, such as government bonds, corporate bonds and central bank notes. The investment portfolios of these products were not disclosed to the Group by the banks or financial institutions. If the banks and financial institutions were required to redeem these investments, they would redeem at a price equal to the outstanding principal plus accrued and unpaid interest. Interest from such investment varied from 5% to 9% annually, with deduction of management fee, and was receivable quarterly, annually or upon maturity. During the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group recorded investment income from such investment of HK$79.5 million.

As at 31 March 2018, the Group held an unlisted equity investment with 15% equity interest in the Securities Company of HK$631.7 million (with an original investment cost of RMB525 million, equivalent to HK$631.7 million), representing 7.4% of the total assets of the Group, and listed securities of PSE with a carrying amount of HK$35.8 million (with an original investment cost at PHP252 million, equivalent to HK$38.6 million), representing 0.4% of the total assets of the Group.

The global stock markets are expected to remain challenging and uncertain, especially in Hong Kong and the PRC. The proprietary team of the Group always take attentive approach on making diversified investments with various nature, return rate and risk exposure and will continue to closely monitor the investment portfolios of the Group, including available-for-sale investments (represented by investments in the Securities Company, listed securities of PSE and wealth management products as at 31 March 2018) and investments at fair value through profit or loss (mainly represented by investments in listed securities of All Access as at 31 March 2018) for potential dividend returns, fixed interest income returns and capital appreciations to enhance values to the Shareholders.

- 2 -

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Report and, save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining content of the Annual Report remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited

Ye Ye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:-

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Ye Ye (Chairman)

Mr. An Dong

Mr. Wong Xiang Hong (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

Mr. Pun Hong Hai (Chief Operating Officer)

Mr. Fung Tze Wa

Ms. Chow Mun Yee

Mr. Wu Keli

Mr. Yang Haoying

Mr. Zhao Tong

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40aCHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification letter with request form to registered shareholder
PU
07:40aCHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Notification letter with request form to non-registered shareholder
PU
07:40aPATAGONIA GOLD : Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting
PU
07:40aCERILLION : Australia's New South Wales wants to bring subscriptions to public transport
PU
07:39aDaimler warns on profit again, blames diesel and recall costs
RE
07:37aVolkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
RE
07:37aDaimler warns on profit again, blames diesel and recall costs
RE
07:36aRAFARMA Welcomes New CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko
GL
07:35aSTAGECOACH : Annual Financial Report
PU
07:35aWEST CHINA CEMENT : Positive profit alert
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About