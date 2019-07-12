Freeman FinTech : ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT OF

THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

In addition to the information in relation to the investments in listed securities of All Access as set out under the section headed "Business Review" of the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide additional information regarding the size of such investment in All Access as compared to the total assets of the Group as at 31 March 2018.

As at 31 March 2018, the Group mainly held listed securities of All Access with a carrying value of HK$407.3 million, representing 99.7% of the investments at fair value through profit or loss of HK$408.5 million held by the Group and 4.7% of the total assets of HK$8,591.1 million of the Group. The original investment cost of the listed securities of All Access amounted to HK$450.7 million.

Available-for-sale investments

In addition to the information in relation to the available-for-sale investments as set out under the section headed "Business Review" of the Annual Report, the Board would like to provide additional information regarding the investment in wealth management products from financial institutions in the PRC held by the Group as at 31 March 2018 and the size of each of the investments in the Securities Company and PSE held by the Group as compared to the total assets of the Group as at 31 March 2018.

