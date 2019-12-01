Log in
Freeman FinTech : China, Iran hold consultation on Iran nuclear issue

12/01/2019 | 09:03pm EST

BEIJING - China and Iran held a consultation on Iran nuclear issue on Dec 1 in Beijing.

The Chinese side was led by Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, while the Iranian delegation was led by visiting Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Both sides exchanged in-depth views on the current Iranian nuclear situation and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reached broad consensus.

They agreed to further strengthen communication and cooperation, safeguard the common interests of both countries as well as the international community.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:02:01 UTC
