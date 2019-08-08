Freeman FinTech : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Hoi Yat Heen Salon V - VI, 3/F., Harbour Plaza North Point, 665 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit C) on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (the "AGM") for the following purposes:

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS