Freeman FinTech : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED ͏଺ږ ፄ ߅ҦછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Java II-III, 2/F., Harbour Plaza North Point, 665 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (MTR Quarry Bay Station, Exit C) on Friday, 9 November 2018 at 4:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT subject to and conditional upon, among other things, the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") granting the approval to the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares (as defined below) upon the Share Consolidation (as defined below) becoming effective:

a) with effect from the first day of trading of the Stock Exchange immediately following the date on which this resolution is passed, being a day on which shares of the Company are traded on the Stock Exchange, every ten (10) issued and unissued ordinary share(s) of HK$0.001 each in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one (1) ordinary share of HK$0.01 each (the "Consolidated Shares" and each a "Consolidated Share"), such Consolidated Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other (the "Share Consolidation");

b) all fractional Consolidated Shares resulting from the Share Consolidation will be disregarded and will not be issued to holders of the same but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefit of the Company in such manner and on such terms as the directors of the Company (the "Directors") may think fit; and

c) the Directors be and are hereby authorised generally to do all such acts, deeds and things as they shall, in their absolute discretion, deem appropriate to effect and implement the Share Consolidation."

By Order of the Board Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited

Ye Ye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

Notes:

1. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney authorised in writing or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

2. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. On a poll votes may be given either personally or by proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion.

3. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 November 2018 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or the adjourned meeting or poll (as the case may be) at which the person named in such instrument proposes to vote, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.

4. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

5. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 6 November 2018 to Friday, 9 November 2018 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the above meeting, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant Share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 5 November 2018.

