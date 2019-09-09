Freeman FinTech : POLL RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019; RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS; AND CHANGE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF COMMITTEES AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE (in PDF)

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

As the resolutions for the re-election of Ms. Chow, Mr. Zhao Tong and Mr. Cheung Wing Ping as directors of the Company were not passed at the AGM, each of Ms. Chow, Mr. Zhao Tong and Mr. Cheung Wing Ping retired by rotation as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

The board of directors (the "Board") is not aware of any disagreement with each of Ms. Chow, Mr. Zhao Tong and Mr. Cheung Wing Ping or any matters relating to their retirements that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.

The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Ms. Chow, Mr. Zhao Tong and Mr. Cheung Wing Ping for their valuable contribution to the Company during their tenure of office.

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Following the retirement of Mr. Cheung Wing Ping as a director of the Company, he ceased to be the chairman of the audit committee, remuneration committee and the nomination committee with effect from 9 September 2019 and Mr. Fung Tze Wa has been appointed as the chairman of the audit committee, and Mr. An Dong has been appointed as the chairman of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee with effect from 9 September 2019.

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Following the retirement of Ms. Chow as a director of the Company, she has resigned as an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 9 September 2019, but she remains to be the company secretary of the Company.

Ms. Chow confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to her resignation of an authorised representative of the Company which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board announces that, following Ms. Chow's resignation as the authorised representative of the Company, Mr. Yang Haoying, an executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 9 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited

Ye Ye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019