Freeman FinTech : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 14 May 2019, 16 May 2019, 20 May 2019, 3 June 2019, 6 June 2019, 18 June 2019, 10 July 2019, 24 July 2019, 29 July 2019 and 1 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Petition (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As set out in the Announcements, the substantive hearing on the Petition was scheduled to be heard on 17 February 2020 with one day reserved before the Companies Judge.

The Board wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that subject to any other directions to be given by the High Court, the aforesaid substantive hearing on the Petition originally scheduled to be heard on 17 February 2020 has been adjourned to a date to be fixed pursuant to the announcement made by the Judiciary on 13 February 2020 that all hearings of the courts or tribunals originally scheduled from 17 February 2020 to 23 February 2020 will generally be adjourned to a date to be fixed, in view of public health considerations.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development in relation to the Petition as and when appropriate.