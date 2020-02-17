Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freeman FinTech : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:17am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FREEMAN FINTECH CORPORATION LIMITED

民 眾 金 融 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 279)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 14 May 2019, 16 May 2019, 20 May 2019, 3 June 2019, 6 June 2019, 18 June 2019, 10 July 2019, 24 July 2019, 29 July 2019 and 1 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Petition (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As set out in the Announcements, the substantive hearing on the Petition was scheduled to be heard on 17 February 2020 with one day reserved before the Companies Judge.

The Board wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that subject to any other directions to be given by the High Court, the aforesaid substantive hearing on the Petition originally scheduled to be heard on 17 February 2020 has been adjourned to a date to be fixed pursuant to the announcement made by the Judiciary on 13 February 2020 that all hearings of the courts or tribunals originally scheduled from 17 February 2020 to 23 February 2020 will generally be adjourned to a date to be fixed, in view of public health considerations.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development in relation to the Petition as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

Transfer of shares of the Company may be restricted as the deposits of the Company's shares into CCASS may be suspended due to the Petition. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited

Ye Ye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:-

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Ye Ye (Chairman)

Mr. An Dong

Mr. Wong Xiang Hong (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Fung Tze Wa

Mr. Yang Haoying

Mr. Wu Keli

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:42aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:42aJPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury
PU
07:42aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania. Day 8 / Final Day. South Africa makes it three!
AQ
07:37aREKOR : Appoints Christopher Kadoch as Chief Technology Officer
PU
07:37aThe 'frugal four' advocate a responsible EU budget
PU
07:37aCHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT : Update about false news reports (7)
PU
07:37aK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : Board Appointment
PU
07:37aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:34aNORN RIG : The Oslo Stock Exchange approves Northern Ocean Ltd. for listing on Oslo Børs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group