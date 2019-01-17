Freeze Tag : CEO Update on The State of the Business

TUSTIN, CA Jan 17, 2019 - Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced an update from the CEO.

'As we reflect on our successes in 2018 and look forward to future growth in 2019,' said Craig Holland CEO of Freeze Tag. 'Our management team would like to publicly state our goals and priorities and thank our player, investor, and partner communities for their support.'

Integration Accomplished

As 2018 has come to a close, we have just completed our first full year as a combined entity (Freeze Tag and Munzee), with the Tustin, California and McKinney, Texas personnel working together to form a cohesive team, along with our trusted contractors in various parts of the world. Integrating two businesses together is not an easy task, but the Freeze Tag team functions now efficiently as one unit, focused on creating fun and exciting experiences for the players of all of our games. We are bigger, better, and stronger because we have combined forces.

Profitability is Our Number One Objective

As a company, our number one goal has been and will always be to operate profitably. If the company is profitable, it allows us to grow our customer base, develop our products, and expand our team. We have many players who experience our games without paying any money, which is how 'free-to-play' games are designed. However, we also have a loyal, dedicated group of players who enjoy the elements of our games that cost money and that is how Freeze Tag, as a company, earns revenue. The team works hard to create products and offerings that are worthy of our customers' hard earned cash. We are so grateful to the players of our games who have consistently shown their support. Your contribution enables us to continue to create new and exciting experiences and build the games and community you enjoy.

The Future

In many ways, 2018 was a year of patience and preparation. We spent time together learning how to work as a team. We became more efficient and creative in the way we get things done. We brainstormed and shared ideas about all of the possibilities, all of the new and exciting features we could offer our players in the Munzee, WallaBee, ZeeTours, Garfield Go, and Eventzee communities. And we took a leap forward with our flagship product, Munzee, and completely re-built it with a technology platform that allows us to dramatically grow the customer base and feature set of the Munzee experience. Many long hours were dedicated by our internal team and an external team of beta testers to help us get things right with a very complicated location-based application. The foundation is now set for the future.

'As the new Munzee app nears completion, we're excited to expand beyond the limitations set by the current version,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'Although it has taken longer than initially expected to develop the new app's groundwork, the sky's the limit as to what we can do. Big ideas are ready for implementation!'

In 2019, we will introduce many new and exciting features to the Munzee community through our new Munzee 4.0 app and the supporting technology. We have laid a technology foundation that will enable many years of growth and expansion. Some of those new features may include augmented reality, geo-fencing, co-operative game-play and more. We're holding back on the details until we're ready to share more specific game-play elements. So for now, stay tuned.

Once again we thank you all for you patience and support during this year of integration. From all of us here at Freeze Tag we wish you a happy and prosperous 2019.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

