Freeze Tag : Celebrates Australia Day, Launches New Location-Specific Game Pieces

01/25/2019 | 10:59am EST

TUSTIN, CA, January 25, 2019 - Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new line of virtual game pieces in Australia for their flagship game Munzee.

In celebration of Australia Day, a national holiday held on January 26th, Freeze Tag has continued their effort to expand gameplay into culturally significant locations throughout different countries. Known as Australia Iconic Location Munzees, this new type is exclusive to the country down under. Previously location-specific munzees have been deployed in Texas, California, Florida, Great Britain and world heritage sites across the world.

Similar to the otherTourism Munzees, the Iconic Location Munzees are deployed by an official Freeze Tag account based on a database of historically and culturally significant attractions. The new locations were provided by a team of Australian-based Munzee players including rubik80, SpySmurf, SammyDiddly, and TeamKamikaze.

'Over the years our dedicated group of Australian players have continuously grown the Munzee map and this holiday has always been a celebration of their heritage,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'As we continue to expand our line of Tourism Munzees it only made sense to launch these on such a historically significant day.'

These all new munzees have been deployed at a variety of areas like the Sydney Opera House, the Uluru - Kata Tjuta National Park, and The Royal Australian Mint. Players will find these munzees at iconic and historic locations throughout the country. Freeze Tag plans to continue rolling out location-specific game pieces to other areas worldwide as well.

Players are also able to earn new in-game badgesby capturing Tourism munzees throughout the world. This new line of badges was released last week in preparation of the new Australia Iconic Location Munzees.

Australia Day marks an important observation of the country's history and is a celebration of the nation's diverse people. Celebrated each year on January 26th, many use the day to praise contemporary Australia and reflect on it's history. To learn more about Australia Day visit: https://www.australiaday.org.au/

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

Disclaimer

Freeze Tag Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 15:58:03 UTC
