Freeze Tag Gears Up for Thrilling Worldwide Munzee Festival: “MHQ Bash”

TUSTIN, CA, October 4, 2018 - Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, is excited to welcome hundreds of players to its Texas offices for the 5th annual Munzee Headquarters (MHQ) Bash festival. The event kicks off Friday October 26, and the weekend will include a variety of in-game specials from many of Freeze Tag's games.

Before the merger with Freeze Tag last October, Munzee had hosted MHQ Bash in the North Texas area each year since 2014. The weekend-long event draws players from across the world, as far as Australia, Lithuania, and Denmark. This year MHQ Bash is October 26-28 and has been nicknamed MH-BOO Bash based on its spooky Halloween theme. MHQ Bash has been attended by hundreds of Munzee players over the years and provides fans an opportunity to meet staff and tour Munzee offices.

'MHQ Bash has become a staple for the Munzee community and we're excited to go bigger than ever before alongside our fellow Freeze Tag teammates,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'Each year this event lets our team interact with some of our most passionate players and see directly how our game impacts the Munzee community.'

Although the event is primarily focused on Munzee, other Freeze Tag games will play a prominent role throughout the weekend too. Friday evening will include a ghostly ZeeTourto historically haunted locations throughout the Historic Downtown district of McKinney, TX. Saturday will feature an Eventzeephoto scavenger hunt in the morning and a WallaBeeplayer meetup in the afternoon. MH-Boo Bash will then wrap up the weekend Sunday morning with a 'Trick Or Trot' 3K walk/jog/run, in which players will capture special Munzee physical game pieces along the way.

In previous years MHQ Bash has proven to be some of the most active gameplay days for the company. Players don't have to attend the festivities in North Texas to earn points. Many players will deploy virtual munzees at the event locations so they may be capped by the large group of players at the festival, thus earning points without the need to physically be present. The event also coincides with player-hosted Halloween events that will be happening worldwide starting October 12. There are currently more than 130 Halloween events scheduled throughout the month all around the world.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

