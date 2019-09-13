Log in
Freeze Tag : Says "Hallo!" To Munzee App Update With Additional Languages

09/13/2019 | 08:52am EDT
Freeze Tag Says 'Hallo!' To Munzee App Update With Additional Languages

Posted on Sep 13, 2019

TUSTIN, CA, September 13, 2019 - Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced a new update to the company's flagship game Munzee. The latest update includes the addition of six new languages to the Munzee app.

The latest over-the-air update includes Czech, Danish, Hungarian, German, Dutch, and Finnish language support. It has been a priority to incorporate extended language features in the app, and the development team has been hard at work to implement these changes. Players canadjust their languagein the Settings section of the app.

'Munzee is an international game with dedicated players around the world,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'This language update not only supports this hard working community, but also allows us to continue outreach to new players in these parts of the world.'

Some of Munzee's international players also helped in the translations of the newly released languages. Munzee has a unique terminologyso it was important to the company that these translations accurately reflect key components of the game.

A number of additional languages are currently in development for release in the future as well. Freeze Tag has reached out to players about translations for Lithuanian, Afrikaans, Portuguese, Malay, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, French, and Polish. The release of these languages is not yet determined, but Freeze Tag will continue its efforts to make Munzee more accessible around the world.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

Disclaimer

Freeze Tag Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 12:51:03 UTC
