Freeze Tag : Steps Forward With Munzee Version 4.1 Fitness Integration

TUSTIN, CA, May 24, 2019 - Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched version 4.1 of the Munzee app, which includes the integration of fitness devices, new fitness badges and more. The new update is available in both the Apple App Storeand Google Play Storethroughout the world.

Alongside April's Fitness Fools initiativeand the launch of the Urban Fit Munzee game pieces, Freeze Tag continues its focus on physically active gameplay. Players can now link their own fitness devices to the Munzee app to track steps and distance in order to earn Munzee badges.

'We have heard countless stories from players celebrating what Munzee has done for their physical activity and health' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag, 'This fitness integration is the next step in our goal to incentivize healthy physical activity through real world gaming.'

The new integration allows Munzee connectivity for a number of different health tracking devices and applications including FitBit, Garmin, Google Health, and Apple Health. With advancements in smartphone technology, even players without fitness devices can utilize these features by using their phone's Google Health and Apple Health applications respectively.

To encourage physical activity and health consciousness, the new update offers the chance to earn over a dozen new in-game fitness achievement badges. These new badges offer various fitness objectives including daily step goals, and consecutively hitting 10,000 steps for multiple days in a row. The badges also reward for lifetime miles, and specific distance goals such as the width of Texas or the entirety of the classic Route 66 highway.

To kick off the launch of Munzee 4.1's fitness integration and encourage players to connect their devices, Freeze Tag also announced a worldwide community step challenge. From the announcement date players have until June 1st, 2019 to collectively walk 4.1 million steps. Every player who syncs their devices before the end of the month will be entered into a drawing to win Freeze Tag prizes such as gift cards and Urban Fit Munzee credits. To encourage continued engagement, all players who earn at least 45,000 steps before the end of the month will also be awarded an Urban Fit Munzee credit.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26