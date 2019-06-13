Freeze Tag : Turns Back Time For Munzee's 8th Birthday Celebration

TUSTIN, CA, June 13, 2018 - Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has kicked off an eight week long celebration of Munzee's eighth anniversary. To celebrate a totally radical eight years, the Munzee team has announced a summer of '8zees' (80s) themed events, in-game specials, new item releases and more.

'We're celebrating eight years of Munzee for eight weeks this summer, and we hope our players are ready to turn back time,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'Munzee players continue to impress us with their enthusiasm, with a number of event hosts already scheduling out multiple events throughout the summer.'

Although Munzee's birthday is typically celebrated throughout the month of July, Freeze Tag wanted to take the festivities to the next level by celebrating for an entire eight weeks. 80s themed Munzee events, which are hosted by players around the world, will begin on June 14th and last until August 11th. The birthday event packages include a variety of 80s themed achievement badges, best dressed retro costume contests, as well as a number of in-game specials.

Freeze Tag will also be hosting an official Birthday Bashevent in Southern California to celebrate with local players. Members from both the Texas and California Freeze Tag offices will be present for the event with exclusive team badges, giveaways and more for those in attendance. Included in the event area are two new Virtual Gardensthat players around the world can deploy virtual munzees in, even if they can't make it out to the Golden State for the event.

Virtual Gardens are an arrangement of various types of colored virtual munzees that players combine to create a recognizable shape on the Munzee map. These large collections of munzees are particularly popular because they present players an opportunity to earn higher points in one location. The Birthday Bash in California features the Keytarand Magic 8 Ballgardens, which players are currently filling in while there are still available spaces.

Munzee Birthday Events will be taking place all over the world, with one of the largest celebrations happening in Djursland, Denmark. From July 5th through 8th players in Denmark will host five events, with over a hundred players already confirmed to join the celebrations. Freeze Tag team member Matthew McCann will also be joining in on the fun in Denmark, as well as a handful of other birthday events throughout July including the California Birthday Bash.

Throughout the next few weeks even more '8zees' birthday celebration specials will be announced for the entire worldwide community. Players are encouraged to share images to social media in their coolest throwback threads and to use #8zees and tag Munzee on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26