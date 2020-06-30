Freight Rail Employee Compensation

America's freight railroads operate the safest, most efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sound freight transportation system in the world - and the Association of American Railroads (AAR) is committed to keeping it that way. Founded in 1934, AAR is the world's leading railroad policy, research, standard setting, and technology organization that focuses on the safety and productivity of the U.S. freight rail industry. AAR Full members include the major freight railroads in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as Amtrak. Affiliates and Associates include non-Class I and commuter railroads, rail supply companies, engineering firms, signal and communications firms, and rail car owners.