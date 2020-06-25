Log in
Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-April 2020

06/25/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-April 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 949,7 mio passengers were transported with public transport in January-April 2020, with 89,3% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passenger's journey constituted 30,1 million passenger-kilometers, with 93,3% less than January-April 2019.

In January-April 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 4,6 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 11,2%. The goods route totaled 1,5 billion tonnes-km, 9,1% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 21:38:04 UTC
