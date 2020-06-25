Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-April 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 949,7 mio passengers were transported with public transport in January-April 2020, with 89,3% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passenger's journey constituted 30,1 million passenger-kilometers, with 93,3% less than January-April 2019.
In January-April 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 4,6 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 11,2%. The goods route totaled 1,5 billion tonnes-km, 9,1% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
