Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-June 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 26,3 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-June 2020, with 48,9% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passenger's journey constituted 1,2 million passenger-kilometers, with 56,9% less than January-June 2019.

In January-June 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 7,1 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 14,2%. The goods route totaled 2,1 billion tonnes-km, 9,8% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.