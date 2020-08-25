Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-June 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 26,3 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-June 2020, with 48,9% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passenger's journey constituted 1,2 million passenger-kilometers, with 56,9% less than January-June 2019.

In January-June 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 7,1 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 14,2%. The goods route totaled 2,1 billion tonnes-km, 9,8% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 21:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRENAISSANCE OIL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:57pNEOVASC : Announces US $12.6 Million RegisteredDirect Offering Priced At-The-Market
PU
05:56pGEICO : 's Tips for Preparing for Hurricane Laura
BU
05:54pBioLife Solutions Named one of the Top 100 Companies in Washington State
PR
05:52pICBA Statement on FHFA Adverse Market Fee Announcement
PU
05:52pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Formulário Cadastral
PU
05:52pNORDSTROM : 2Q sales down 53% hurt by pandemic fallout
AQ
05:52pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A : Registration Form*
PU
05:52pGLOBALDATA : Oncology remains market-leading therapy area with $142bn sales in 2019
PU
05:50pCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - 79 Resources Ltd. (SNR)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
3AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
4VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
5ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Nifty, Sensex end flat as Reliance losses counter vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group