Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 4,6 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-March 2020, with 49,6% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passenger's journey constituted 371,0 million passenger-kilometers, with 9,0% less than January-March 2019.
In January-March 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 3,6 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 1,5%. The goods route totaled 1,1 billion tonnes-km, 1,2% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
