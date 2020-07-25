Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that 23,0 million passengers were transported with public transport in January-May 2020, with 46,7% less than in the similar period of 2019. The passenger's journey constituted 1,1 million passenger-kilometers, with 50,7% less than January-May 2019.

In January-May 2020 the railway, road, river and air transport enterprises transported 5,8 million tonnes of goods, a volume lower than the one recorded in the same period of 2019 with 13,9%. The goods route totaled 1,8 billion tonnes-km, 10,8% less compared to the corresponding period of 2019.