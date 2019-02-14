Frelii Appoints Two New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company”) today announced
that it has appointed two renowned physicians, Anthony R. Torres, M.D.
and Susan H. Morelli M.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.
“The expertise, experience and guidance of Dr. Morelli and Dr. Torres
will help Frelii accelerate and improve our pilot clinical trials, which
will drive an increase in the speed of learning of our algorithms and AI
platform,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii. “We are thrilled to welcome
these two incredible minds to the team as we address the challenges and
opportunities of delivering practical and accurate whole-genome
sequencing solutions to the market. Having Dr. Morelli and Dr. Torres on
our Advisory Board is a significant validation of Frelii, the company’s
technology and its direction in the industry.”
Dr. Torres received his M.D. degree at the University of Utah and
completed his postdoctoral training as a Research Associate at
the National Institutes of Health and as a resident at Yale University.
He has been published in dozens of peer-reviewed journals for his work
in protein chemistry, molecular biology, the genetics of autism and
more. Dr. Torres has had an illustrious career not only in university
research, but also in the biotechnology field. He also obtained seven
patents for novel inventions in numerous areas.
Dr. Morelli is a neonatologist at Utah Valley Hospital and is affiliated
with multiple hospitals in the area. She received her bachelor’s degree
in mathematics from Harvard University and her medical degree from
University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She is has been published
in several journal articles and has been in practice for nearly 25
years. She has held the position of instructor at the Department of
Pediatrics, Division of Medical Genetics at the University of Utah and
she is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the
American Board of Medical Genetics.
These two individuals are joining the Frelii Inc. Scientific Advisory
Board, which includes Dr. Shayne Morris, a molecular biologist and Dr.
Hans Jenkins, the Chief Medical Officer of Frelii.
About Frelii Inc.
Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing
and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle
modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers
(60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates
accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. It opens
opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine,
insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk
identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com.
Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the #OTCQB Venture Market for early stage
and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current
in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management
certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market
information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
