Frelii Appoints Two New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company”) today announced that it has appointed two renowned physicians, Anthony R. Torres, M.D. and Susan H. Morelli M.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“The expertise, experience and guidance of Dr. Morelli and Dr. Torres will help Frelii accelerate and improve our pilot clinical trials, which will drive an increase in the speed of learning of our algorithms and AI platform,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii. “We are thrilled to welcome these two incredible minds to the team as we address the challenges and opportunities of delivering practical and accurate whole-genome sequencing solutions to the market. Having Dr. Morelli and Dr. Torres on our Advisory Board is a significant validation of Frelii, the company’s technology and its direction in the industry.”

Dr. Torres received his M.D. degree at the University of Utah and completed his postdoctoral training as a Research Associate at the National Institutes of Health and as a resident at Yale University. He has been published in dozens of peer-reviewed journals for his work in protein chemistry, molecular biology, the genetics of autism and more. Dr. Torres has had an illustrious career not only in university research, but also in the biotechnology field. He also obtained seven patents for novel inventions in numerous areas.

Dr. Morelli is a neonatologist at Utah Valley Hospital and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area. She received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Harvard University and her medical degree from University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She is has been published in several journal articles and has been in practice for nearly 25 years. She has held the position of instructor at the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Medical Genetics at the University of Utah and she is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Medical Genetics.

These two individuals are joining the Frelii Inc. Scientific Advisory Board, which includes Dr. Shayne Morris, a molecular biologist and Dr. Hans Jenkins, the Chief Medical Officer of Frelii.

About Frelii Inc.

Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers (60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. It opens opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine, insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com. Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the #OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

