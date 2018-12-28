Frelii Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company") today announced that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”), a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade under the ticker symbol “FRLI” beginning on December 28, 2018.

“The decision to up-list to the OTCQB is a benchmark for The Company's development,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii Inc. “It raises our profile and provides increased visibility into our successes and innovations with more robust transparency to a broader audience, ultimately leading to long-term valuation improvement. Frelii is at the forefront of a multi-billion dollar market advancing the applications of artificial intelligence and DNA sequencing. We look forward to sharing our growth story with investors throughout the United States.”

Frelii AI technology enables users to see and make previously unexplored connections within the human genome that can impact entire industries including precision medicine, consumer wellness, life insurance, hospital systems and medical cannabis.

Investors may obtain current financial disclosures, company news and Real-Time Level 2 quotes at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/frli/quote.

OTCQB is a premier market for early-stage and entrepreneurial U.S. and international companies that are dedicated to providing information for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and certification and pass a minimum bid price test. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

About Frelii Inc.

Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers (60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. It opens opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine, insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com. Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Follow Frelii online at:

Frelii Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/livefrelii/

Frelii Twitter Feed @livefrelii

Frelii Instagram Page @livefrelii

Frelii LinkedIn Page linkedin.com/company/frelii/

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005193/en/