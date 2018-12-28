Frelii Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company") today announced
that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
(“OTCQB”), a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New
York. The Company will trade under the ticker symbol “FRLI” beginning on
December 28, 2018.
“The decision to up-list to the OTCQB is a benchmark for The Company's
development,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii Inc. “It raises our
profile and provides increased visibility into our successes and
innovations with more robust transparency to a broader audience,
ultimately leading to long-term valuation improvement. Frelii is at the
forefront of a multi-billion dollar market advancing the applications of
artificial intelligence and DNA sequencing. We look forward to sharing
our growth story with investors throughout the United States.”
Frelii AI technology enables users to see and make previously unexplored
connections within the human genome that can impact entire industries
including precision medicine, consumer wellness, life insurance,
hospital systems and medical cannabis.
Investors may obtain current financial disclosures, company news and
Real-Time Level 2 quotes at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/frli/quote.
OTCQB is a premier market for early-stage and entrepreneurial U.S. and
international companies that are dedicated to providing information for
their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their
financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and
certification and pass a minimum bid price test. As a verified market
with efficient access to U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build
shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair
valuation.
About Frelii Inc.
Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing
and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle
modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers
(60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates
accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. It opens
opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine,
insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk
identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com.
Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage
and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current
in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management
certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market
information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Follow Frelii online at:
Frelii Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/livefrelii/
Frelii
Twitter Feed @livefrelii
Frelii Instagram Page @livefrelii
Frelii
LinkedIn Page linkedin.com/company/frelii/
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to
the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of
historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements"
including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce
segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into
that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and
partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to
successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans,
and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of
non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,”
“expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations
reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do
involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations
may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially
from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result
of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s
periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov).
All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons
acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these
factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company
does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005193/en/