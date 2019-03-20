Frelii Enters Strategic Agreement to Advance Cutting-edge Genomic Science and Applications

Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company") today announced
that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NewPath
Health Care Solutions, Inc. of Ontario, Canada; Mercator Biologic, Inc.
of Centerville, Utah; and True DNA Story, LLC of Centerville, Utah. The
purpose of the MOU is to strategically explore the full capabilities of
each company to identify synergies and opportunities in order to
leverage the unique skillsets of the collective.
The intention of the MOU is to build a cooperative venture capable of
leveraging the strengths of each company to enhance and further the
science of genetics, markets and potential clients’ quality of life. It
also includes mutual cooperation in expanding and improving on the
established product portfolios and future plans.
“The four companies that are a part of the agreement have each developed
technologies, methodologies, processes and solutions that are unique and
powerful and lend themselves to game-changing collaborations and
innovations,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii Inc. “Frelii will offer
its highly advanced artificial-intelligence-based technology platform to
the group, and also benefit from their technology and expertise to
further our corporate growth and market objectives. By working together,
we will collectively continue to outpace competitors and more rapidly
advance the science and real-world practicality of leveraging genetic
data for the good of humanity.”
The parties in the MOU also have agreed that there is an opportunity to
participate in a pilot research initiative which is of mutual interest
and may present an opportunity for each entity to validate its
technology and provide a means to significantly advance each other’s
commercial capabilities. If enacted, this initiative will be finalized
in a statement of work that will define the phases of the initiative and
the roles of each participant.
About Frelii Inc.
Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing
and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle
modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers
(60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates
accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. It opens
opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine,
insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk
identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com.
Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the #OTCQB Venture Market for early stage
and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current
in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management
certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market
information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
