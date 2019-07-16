Frelii, Inc. : Opens its First Subsidiary in Canada

Frelii, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “the Company") has opened a new wholly owned subsidiary, Frelii Canada Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, making it the Company’s first subsidiary supporting the Lehi, Utah headquarters. Frelii Canada will be led by Sandy Uppal, Chief Administrative Officer at Frelii and supported by Yvan Aubin, Executive Vice President of Finance at Frelii.

“The establishment of this subsidiary will enable Frelii to manage operational activities and better serve our growing Canadian customer base,” Uppal said. “Frelii technology, including its artificial intelligence (AI) and whole-genome DNA analysis is highly sought after in the Canadian marketplace, particularly as it delivers solutions and insights and address challenges in the recreational and medical cannabis industries.”

Canada was one of the first countries in the world to fully legalize the use of cannabis. Medical marijuana has been legal in Canada since 2001. In October of 2018, the country became the first major world economy to also legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. Cutting-edge technology such as what is offered by Frelii is closing the gap in precision dosing, which can enable greater accuracy for both consumers and medical professionals when considering the use of cannabis products.

“This new subsidiary hosts a Canadian management team that can handle the local issues in Canada in alignment with our overarching global strategy,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii, Inc. “This action will help enable growers, physicians and others in Canada to leverage AI to move beyond uncertain recommendations of medical into more accurate and precise prescriptions regarding what strain, what form—such as edibles, vape or smoke—and what dosage is most efficacious for an individual.”

Jenkins said this new subsidiary is an investment in the organization, its resources and innovation that will help drive opportunities and increase efficiencies in operations for Frelii’s customers and partners.

Frelii Inc. is a biotech company that uses human DNA gene sequencing and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess more than 3.2 billion markers on the human genome. The results are aligned and leveraged against its AI, as a means of creating a very strong and powerful data platform for use by the Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Medical Cannabis and Pharmaceutical industries. Frelii’s technology generates accurate and profoundly valuable insight into an individual’s DNA. The company provides DNA Kit Packages and customized reporting for consumers, patients and healthcare providers to ensure the ideal treatment, drugs and dosing are a prime “fit” to the individual. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com. Frelii (OTC PINK: FRLI) currently trades on the OTC Pink Open Market, which is operated by the OTC Markets Group. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

