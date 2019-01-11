Frelii Speaks with Potential Partners at CES about the Future of AI in DNA Sequencing and Analysis

SPECIAL TO CES—Executives from Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) met with
potential partners and prospects from industries including medical
cannabis, precision medicine, consumer wellness, insurance and hospital
systems during the CES conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Frelii team
discussed recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) systems
that are fueling an AI-driven revolution in the field of genomics and
DNA sequencing.
“The rapid evolution of AI-based DNA sequencing is delivering new
insight into the genome coupled with connections and patterns of gene
expression at a scale we have never seen before,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO
of Frelii. “Our own Frelii AI system stands at the forefront to empower
personalized and precision medicine in new and exciting ways. Frelii
looks at every data point on the genome and analyzes how each point is
interconnected with every other data point. This is a fundamentally
different approach to DNA sequencing and analysis. We produce 60 Million
data points, vs the typical 400-700 thousand, as with typical consumer
level DNA kits. What we end up with are hard facts that say what the
human body will do as well as information regarding what it could do
when drugs, medications, supplements and lifestyle changes are
introduced.”
Companies are turning to Frelii expertise because with its AI, DNA
sequencing and analysis can be completed in a matter of hours, as
opposed to weeks or months and at a level that expands the frontiers of
knowledge by analyzing massive amounts of data. Most consumer DNA kits
on the market look at 400,000 to 700,000 data points along the genome,
generating approximately 384 outcomes, such as ancestry, diet
suggestions or identification of potential health risks. Frelii’s
recently improved technology has dramatically increased the data points
subject to analysis to more than 60 million data points, which can
generate more than 60 million outcomes. To process each data point
against the other data points takes billions of gigabytes of data
processing for one person’s physiology. Frelii’s high-efficiency Genetic
Sequencing and analysis using Frelii's proprietary technology has
increased to greater than 99 percent and 99.999 percent accuracy on
whole genome and exome sequencing, respectively.
This computing power enables the company to analyze more complete data.
The system looks at physiology and the holistic internal connections
with in the human body providing insights for drug developers, medical
professionals and consumers.
“AI combined with DNA sequencing is a match made in heaven because it
can bring to light previously unexplored connections that can impact
entire industries such as the rapidly expanding medical marijuana market
to health care at large,” Jenkins said. “AI provides insight into the
function of genetic expression and helps removes the guess work.”
For example, one of the ways AI and DNA sequencing can be used optimally
is with medical cannabis. Compared to pharmacological information, there
is currently very little data related medical cannabis. In recent years,
there has been a rapid advancement in worldwide interest in medical uses
of cannabis. According to Viridian Capital Advisors, Cannabis-related
companies raised nearly $13
billion in 2018 alone. Frelii is investing in its AI to empower
medical professionals when seeking to provide, where it is legal,
precision dosing of THC, CBD, CBN and terpenes from appropriate strains
of cannabis via the right delivery format.
About Frelii Inc.
Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing
and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle
modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers
(60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates
accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. Its high-efficiency
Genetic Sequencing and analysis using Frelii's proprietary technology
has increased to greater than 99% and 99.999% accuracy on whole
genome and exome sequencing, respectively. It opens opportunities
never before realized in health care, precision medicine, insurance,
corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk identification.
For more information, please visit www.frelii.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005301/en/