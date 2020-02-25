Log in
French Business Sentiment Upbeat in February

02/25/2020 | 03:05am EST

By Maria Martinez

French manufacturing sector sentiment remains unchanged in February from January, as business leaders became more optimistic about activity in the sector despite coronavirus fears.

Figures from statistic agency Insee's monthly survey on Tuesday showed that manufacturing sentiment stayed at 102 in February compared with un upwardly revised 102 in January. The outcome is above economists' consensus forecast of 99 points in a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

The shift in the mood in the eurozone's second-largest economy comes a day after figures showed an improvement in business sentiment in Germany. The German Ifo business-climate index unexpectedly improved in February, triggering marginal relief for those who had expected a weak outcome in the wake of the coronavirus.

Investors will now look ahead to Wednesday's release of France's consumer confidence poll to gauge consumer sentiment.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

