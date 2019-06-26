Log in
French Consumer Confidence at Highest in Over a Year

06/26/2019 | 03:04am EDT

By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

Consumers turned more optimistic in France this month, boosting statistics agency Insee's measure of consumer confidence past the one-year high it reached last month.

Insee's gauge of consumer sentiment rose to 101 in June from 99 in May, surpassing the long-run average of 100 for the first time since April 2018, the agency said. The reading equals the level recorded in April 2018--itself the highest since January of that year--and topped expectations of economists in a WSJ poll for 98.

The result comes on the heels of Insee's business climate survey, which on Tuesday showed a deterioration in French manufacturing sentiment, but stability in the composite index.

Write to Fabiana Negrin Ochoa at fabiana.negrinochoa@dowjones.com

