French Consumer Spending Growth Slowed in July

By Sam Schechner



PARIS--Growth in French consumer spending slowed down in July, but by less than expected, as households spent more on food and clothing, statistics showed Wednesday.

Consumer spending rose just 0.1% on month in July after revised figures showed a 0.3% increase in June, French statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a month-to-month decrease of 0.2% in July.

Energy spending declined 0.2% on month primarily because of a drop in gasoline purchases, while household durable goods fell 0.8%, with a drop in television purchases after the end of the soccer World Cup, Insee said.

But those declines were offset by a 0.2% on-month increase in food spending, as well as a 0.4% rise in clothing and an increase in perfumes and beauty products, Insee's figures showed.

