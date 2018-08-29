Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French Consumer Spending Growth Slowed in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 09:16am CEST

By Sam Schechner

PARIS--Growth in French consumer spending slowed down in July, but by less than expected, as households spent more on food and clothing, statistics showed Wednesday.

Consumer spending rose just 0.1% on month in July after revised figures showed a 0.3% increase in June, French statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a month-to-month decrease of 0.2% in July.

Energy spending declined 0.2% on month primarily because of a drop in gasoline purchases, while household durable goods fell 0.8%, with a drop in television purchases after the end of the soccer World Cup, Insee said.

But those declines were offset by a 0.2% on-month increase in food spending, as well as a 0.4% rise in clothing and an increase in perfumes and beauty products, Insee's figures showed.

Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:13aDollar rises as relief over U.S.-Mexico trade deal fizzles out
RE
10:12aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, June 2018
PU
10:12aSKW STAHL-METALLURGIE HOLDING AG : Information about the annual general meeting
PU
10:09aOil slips on rising U.S. supply, Venezuela investment
RE
10:06aOil slips on rising U.S. supply, Venezuela investment
RE
09:57aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cabinet approves additional 2 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 1st July, 2018
PU
09:52aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : NFA council approves 132,000 MT import allocation for ZAMBASULTA area
PU
09:52aCORRECTION : Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 35/2018
PU
09:52aIndonesia, Australia hope to announce economic partnership on Friday
RE
09:47aAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : eChallenge Wool Innovation expands its University partnerships
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5IQE PLC : IQE : H1 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.