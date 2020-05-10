Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French, Dutch join forces to urge EU to show teeth on trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 06:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Elysee Palace in Paris

By Michel Rose

France and the Netherlands have joined forces to urge the European Union to enforce environmental and labour standards more forcefully with countries the bloc signs trade deals with, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The initiative comes as the EU tries to negotiate a new trade deal with Britain, which formally left the bloc on Jan. 31, amid concerns that it might seek to undercut EU labour and environmental standards to boost its competitiveness.

The involvement of the traditionally strongly pro-free trade Dutch underscores a shift in European thinking on the need to protect domestic industry and jobs, a French diplomat said, as the coronavirus pandemic batters the global economy.

A more assertive China and U.S. President Donald Trump's more protectionist 'America-First' agenda have also helped to reshape European attitudes towards free trade.

In their joint proposal sent to the other 25 EU member states, the French and Dutch trade ministers urge the European Commission to be ready to raise tariffs against trade partners that fail to meet their commitments on sustainable development.

"Trade policy instruments can provide additional leverage to the implementation of international environmental and labour standards," the document said.

The EU should link tariff reductions "where relevant" to the effective implementation of trade and sustainable development provisions and be willing to take action when those provisions are breached, it added.

"WAKE-UP CALL"

The European Commission, which handles trade policy on behalf of EU member states, has yet to give a formal response to the joint proposals, which the French and Dutch want applied to deals under negotiation and to updates of existing trade pacts.

The document urges the Commission to inform member states more regularly on the impact that trade deals have on European jobs and domestic industries.

It also says a commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change must be a pre-requisite for any trade pact. Trump has decided to ditch the climate pact.

France has long favoured a more protectionist stance on trade. As early as his first EU summit in 2017, President Emmanuel Macron said attracting foreign investment should not mean exposing Europe to "the disorder of globalisation", and he cautioned the EU against being too "naive" in global trade.

French officials say the coronavirus pandemic has further exposed the dangers of relying too much on competitors such as China for critical supplies and contributed to an increased wariness among EU nations such as the Netherlands and the Nordics that have long supported unrestricted free trade.

"Countries for which this agenda was seen as very French a few months ago are now shifting," a French diplomatic source told Reuters. "There's a sort of wake-up call in Europe."

The European Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Sunday. The Franco-Dutch document was first reported by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14aMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Raising cattle and kids in bear country
PU
07:09aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA proposes COVID-19 exit strategies to bring African economies back on track
PU
06:48aFrench, Dutch join forces to urge EU to show teeth on trade
RE
06:48aBANK OF ISRAEL : The Banking Supervision Department announces a comprehensive framework that has been adopted by the banking system for deferring loan payments as assistance to bank customers in dealing with the ramifications of the coronavirus crisis
PU
06:39aEmirates to raise debt as it braces for most difficult months ever
RE
06:02aZambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of coronavirus
RE
05:46aUK wants to 'slowly and cautiously' ease lockdown to restart economy - minister
RE
05:45aAmerica's Smallest Stocks Are Staging a Comeback
DJ
04:28aEgyptian state banks collect over $7 bln from high-yield certificates
RE
04:21aEgypt's headline inflation rises to 5.9% in April -CAPMAS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sues California county in virus factory closure fight, threatens to leave
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Animal Crossing gamers use code words, middlemen to enter virtual..
3PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Some Americans Are Being Turned Away Trying to Buy Life In..
4BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, May 11
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group