French GDP Growth Slows in 4Q

By Noemie Bisserbe



PARIS--French growth slowed in the fourth quarter as anti-government protests hit business activity.

The eurozone's second-biggest economy grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter, down from 0.4% in the third quarter, the Insee statistics agency said in a first estimate for the period.

The French slowdown is a sign of how the eurozone is facing economic headwinds fueled by anti-establishment sentiment. Italy has clashed with Brussels over its budget and French President Emmanuel Macron is grappling with weekly demonstrations by protestors clad in yellow reflective vests, a movement known as the gilets jaunes. Mr. Macron risks pushing France's deficit above the EU-mandated 3% limit of gross domestic product in his effort to mollify protesters with public spending.

The U.K. also risks exiting the European Union without a new trade agreement in March, which could cause severe disruption to eurozone exports. China's economy could slow more sharply than expected if a trade dispute with the U.S. isn't quickly resolved, further weakening its imports from Germany and other eurozone members.

Economists have lowered expectations for the eurozone this year in response to a lengthening series of business surveys and data releases highlighting unanticipated weakness. The 29 forecasters tracked by Consensus Economics now expect the eurozone economy to grow by 1.5% in 2019, which would be its slowest expansion since 2014.

"The slightest shock would send France into recession," said Laurent Clavel, head of macroeconomic research at AXA Investment Managers.

