French Industrial Production Fall in November Adds to Signs of Slowdown

By Matthew Dalton



PARIS--French industrial production unexpectedly fell in November, flashing another sign that the world's major economies slowed toward the end of last year.

Production fell 1.3% in November, French statistics agency Insee said Thursday, well short of analysts' expectations for an increase of 0.1%. The decline was widespread, hitting manufacturers of cars, machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and metals, among other sectors.

Since mid-November, France has been hit by rolling protests by the "yellow vests," or gilets jaunes, a movement seeking to raise the purchasing power of France's lower-income segment and challenge President Emmanuel Macron's agenda.

French consumer confidence in December fell to its lowest level since late 2014, Insee said earlier this week.

