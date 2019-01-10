Log in
French Industrial Production Fall in November Adds to Signs of Slowdown

01/10/2019 | 03:34am EST

By Matthew Dalton

PARIS--French industrial production unexpectedly fell in November, flashing another sign that the world's major economies slowed toward the end of last year.

Production fell 1.3% in November, French statistics agency Insee said Thursday, well short of analysts' expectations for an increase of 0.1%. The decline was widespread, hitting manufacturers of cars, machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and metals, among other sectors.

Since mid-November, France has been hit by rolling protests by the "yellow vests," or gilets jaunes, a movement seeking to raise the purchasing power of France's lower-income segment and challenge President Emmanuel Macron's agenda.

French consumer confidence in December fell to its lowest level since late 2014, Insee said earlier this week.

Write to Matthew Dalton at matthew.dalton@wsj.com

