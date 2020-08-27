Log in
French Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rises in August, Beating Expectations

08/27/2020 | 03:01am EDT

By Maria Martinez

Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector continued its recovery for the fourth consecutive month in August, after a historic 30-point decline in April due to the coronavirus.

Figures from French national statistics agency Insee's monthly survey on Thursday showed manufacturing sentiment rose to 93 in August compared with 82 in July, but it still remains below the long-term average of 100.

The outcome is above economists' consensus forecast of 85 points in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Those surveyed are more optimistic on past production, with sentiment showing a marked increase, and there is also an improvement in sentiment regarding manufacturing orders, although this subcomponent remains well below its long-term average.

Insee said sentiment recovered almost across all sectors, with the exception of the chemical sector.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

