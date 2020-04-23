Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French Manufacturing-Sector Sentiment Sees Historic Drop in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:12am EDT

By Maria Martinez

Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector dropped in April from March due to the coronavirus crisis, seeing its biggest decline since 1975, when the indicator was created.

Figures from France's national statistics agency Insee's monthly survey on Thursday showed manufacturing sentiment fell to 82 in April compared with 98 in March, well below the long-term average of 100.

The outcome is below economists' consensus forecast of 91 points in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee says the figures can be "less precise" than they usually are. Responses were collected between March 25 and April 17, when the population was confined, Insee said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32aEXCLUSIVE : China plans to boost state reserves with U.S. crops amid coronavirus -sources
RE
02:30aEXCLUSIVE : China plans to boost state reserves with U.S. crops amid coronavirus -sources
RE
02:29aUK budget deficit comes in above target, set to surge due to COVID
RE
02:27aAsia stocks pull ahead on U.S. stimulus, oil rebound
RE
02:27aDollar gives up gains against commodity currencies as oil recovers
RE
02:26aDollar gives up gains against commodity currencies as oil recovers
RE
02:25aDollar gives up gains against commodity currencies as oil recovers
RE
02:18aEU leaders to take step to joint financing of post-pandemic recovery
RE
02:15aEU leaders to take step to joint financing of post-pandemic recovery
RE
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment to Plunge to Historic Low in May -- GfK Survey
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
2U.S. auto sales show signs of life after gloomy coronavirus March - J.D. Power
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban, ..
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : U.S. COMPANIES PAYING DOWN MAXED OUT CREDIT LINES WITH BOND ISSUES: BoA note
5SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD : Rare earths projects under development in U.S.
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group