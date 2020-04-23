French Manufacturing-Sector Sentiment Sees Historic Drop in April

By Maria Martinez

Sentiment in the French manufacturing sector dropped in April from March due to the coronavirus crisis, seeing its biggest decline since 1975, when the indicator was created.

Figures from France's national statistics agency Insee's monthly survey on Thursday showed manufacturing sentiment fell to 82 in April compared with 98 in March, well below the long-term average of 100.

The outcome is below economists' consensus forecast of 91 points in a survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

Insee says the figures can be "less precise" than they usually are. Responses were collected between March 25 and April 17, when the population was confined, Insee said.

