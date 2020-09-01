French President Emmanuel Macron Meets with Wang Yi

On August 28, 2020 local time, French President Emmanuel Macron met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was paying an official visit to France, at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Wang Yi first conveyed a verbal message from President Xi Jinping to President Emmanuel Macron and handed over the books presented by President Xi Jinping to Emmanuel Macron. Wang Yi said, President Xi Jinping's verbal message to Mr. President shows that the Chinese side attaches great importance to China-France relations and cherishes the friendship and trust between the two heads of state. The Chinese side is ready to work with the French side to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and to deepen China-France comprehensive strategic partnership. The pressing task now is to restart bilateral exchanges in all areas in an orderly manner while keeping regular COVID-19 containment measures in place. We need to strengthen coordination and cooperation in the research and development of COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines and in prevention of future pandemics, so as to overcome the pandemic as soon as possible and make positive contributions to building a global community of health for all. The two sides should continue to firmly support the World Health Organization in coordinating and leading global COVID-19 response, and to oppose politicizing the epidemic and labeling the virus. The Chinese side is ready to speed up cooperation with the French side on major projects for win-win outcomes.

Wang Yi said, Europe is an important force in a multi-polar world. China and Europe have always been partners instead of rivals with our consensus far outweighing differences. The Chinese side appreciates Mr. President's call for Europe to strengthen strategic independence, which not only reflects France's tradition of independence, but also demonstrates Europe's position as a pole of the world. With unilateralism and protectionism on the rise, China and Europe should work together to uphold multilateralism and the basic norms guarding international relations, and to build an open world economic system. The Chinese side would like to see that France and Europe inject more stability into the global landscape. China, France and Europe should join hands for the next stage of the multilateralism agenda, deepen China-Europe Union comprehensive strategic partnership and stand together on the right side of history.

Emmanuel Macron thanked President Xi Jinping for his important verbal message and books, and asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. Emmanuel Macron said, it is of great significance for France and China to maintain strategic communication. Emmanuel Macron welcomed Wang Yi's visit to France and Europe. The French side highly appreciates the Chinese side's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccine, once available, a global public good, and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in the fight against the virus and to push for more results in bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, agriculture and so on. The French side is ready to work with the Chinese side to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, jointly support multilateralism, strengthen communication and coordination on public health, climate change, biodiversity and issues related to Africa, and jointly implement the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries. The two sides should map out the important exchanges and political agenda for the next stage. Emmanuel Macron expressed the willingness to visit China again at an early date.

During his visit, Wang Yi also met with Emmanuel Bonne, French President's Foreign Policy Advisor, and will hold talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.