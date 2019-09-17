Log in
French President Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks - press

09/17/2019 | 10:48pm EDT

CAIRO - (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from the French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss the attack on oil facilities owned by Saudi Aramco, according to the state news agency SPA.

The French president stressed that it is necessary for the world not to show weakness towards these attacks. Macron also expressed his country's readiness to participate with international experts investigating the source of the attacks.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 64.46 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.19% 58.99 Delayed Quote.21.48%
