Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French business activity plunges to record low in March over coronavirus - PMIs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:08am EDT
Lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion in France

French business activity plunged to its lowest level on record in March as a nationwide coronavirus lockdown shuttered vast swathes of the euro zone's second-biggest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 30.2 from 52.0 in February, far below economists' average forecast of 39.8 and even the lowest individual estimate of 36.0 in a Reuters poll.

The freefall took the index deeper below the 50-point line dividing expansions from contractions than it has ever been in its 22-year history.

The survey offers a first glance of just how badly business leaders expect the outbreak to hit their activity since the government ordered the lockdown earlier this month.

As a result, companies ranging from carmaker Renault to airline Air France KLM have had to abruptly suspend ordinary operations, halting production lines and leaving airplanes on the tarmac.

The survey showed that France's dominant service sector bore the brunt of the storm battering the economy, while manufacturing retreated less dramatically.

The service sector PMI nosedived to a record low of 29.0 from 52.5 in February, far below not only the average forecast of 42.0 in Reuters poll of economists' expectations, but also well below the lowest estimate of 32.0.

Meanwhile, in the manufacturing sector, the index fell to 42.9 from 49.8, which was not as bad as the 40.0 expected on average in Reuters' poll.

"March saw a record rate of declines for services activity, while the manufacturing sector suffered to the greatest extent since the global financial crisis," IHS Markit economist Eliot Kerr said.

"Taken together, these declines suggest GDP is collapsing at an annualised rate approaching double digits," he added.

As many companies' activity grinds to a halt, the government has tentatively estimated that the economy will contract by 1% this year with the caveat that that was less of a forecast than a best guess given the unprecedented nature of the crisis.

The government launched a package of crisis measures last week worth 45 billion euros (41.78 billion pounds) - 2% of economic output - consisting mainly of deferred tax and payroll payments and cash for companies to put staff on leave rather than shedding them for good.

It has also pledged to guarantee 300 billion euros in business loans from commercial banks to keep credit flowing to the broader economy.

By Leigh Thomas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aSouth Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to $80 billion
RE
05:24aIndonesia considering raising fiscal deficit above 3% to fight virus
RE
05:23aFrance has list of companies that could get state support - Le Maire
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aCoronavirus hammers German service sector in March - PMI
RE
05:08aEuro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads - PMIs
RE
05:08aFrench business activity plunges to record low in March over coronavirus - PMIs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5DIAGEO PLC : DIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group